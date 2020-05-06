Ex-Jags linebacker Telvin Smith ‘paid 17-year-old girl $100 for sex acts’ leading to his arrest

Following his arrest on Wednesday for allegedly having sexual activity with a minor, former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is being accused of having multiple sexual encounters with the 17-year-old alleged victim and paying her $100 for sex acts.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Smith allegedly met the girl in August of 2019 and pursued her despite claims from her co-workers that he was aware she was under 18.

The two allegedly had sex days later, after which Smith offered her $200. She initially refused, according to court documents, but the 29-year-old Smith ‘pressured her into taking a $100 bill.’

The girl later told authorities that she used the money to buy emergency contraception, according to the police report.

He allegedly told her ‘that if anyone raised concerns about them speaking, to say that Smith was serving as a “mentor” to her.’

Police were notified after the girl told her parents about the incident.

Smith was booked into the Duval County Jail around 5pm on Wednesday and released about five hours later on a $50,003 bond. He had no scheduled court date.

Jacksonville police did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s inquiry.

In November, police executed a search warrant on Smith’s Cadillac Escalade, where DNA evidence was collected. According to court documents, the DNA collected in the car matches the alleged victim, according to TMZ.

The police report also includes a mention of voice memos in which Smith is heard calling the girl ‘baby’ and asking her to spend the night.

According to Florida Statute 794.05, which was the listed charge in the jail log, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors is a second-degree felony and applies to any person age 24 or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old.

‘The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith,’ the team said in a statement. ‘The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.’

Citing an anonymous law enforcement source, ESPN reported that Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times, both at his home and in his vehicle, last August and September. The ESPN source said the victim told a friend and family member what happened after the first encounter with Smith. The source also said investigators found evidence in Smith’s car linking him to the victim.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Smith’s home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed. He was not arrested then.

A fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Smith announced last April he was stepping away from football to ‘get my world in order.’

Smith has 586 total tackles with 445 solo tackles, nine interceptions, 7½ sacks and five forced fumbles in five seasons in Jacksonville. He’s one of only 13 players in NFL history to record 100 or more tackles in each of their first five years in the league.

He signed a four-year, $45 million extension in October 2017 that included $20 million guaranteed. He restructured that deal in March 2018, turning an $8 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to create extra cap space for the team.

He walked away from $9.75 million last season and has three years remaining on his contract.

‘It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order,’ Smith wrote on social media while announcing his decision in May of 2019. ‘At this time I must take time away from the game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season.’

The Jaguars fined Smith more than $88,000 for missing a mandatory minicamp in June. Smith avoided future fines by filing retirement paperwork with the NFL before training camp.

Jacksonville placed him on the league’s reserve/retired list, which paused his contract and freed up a roster spot. It also protected Smith from fines and NFL testing policies.