Ex-Labour MP claims party ‘wasn’t fit to govern’ in election even if Starmer was in charge

EX-LABOUR MP Gisela Stuart has revealed why she does not think the party was in a position to form a functioning government in the December general election, even if Sir Keir Starmer had been leader then instead of Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn’s personal appeal was a key reason for the Labour Party’s dismal performance at the December 12 general election, the Diagnosis of Defeat report found. More than half of the defectors, three quarters of whom chose the Conservative Party, said that Labour would “need to change very significantly” before they could return to the fold. The report, published earlier this year, was written by Lord Ashcroft and was based on a poll of more than 10,000 voters as well as focus groups in traditional Labour heartlands that turned blue.

The billionaire and former Tory grandee also claimed traditional Labour voters deserted the party because it had lost touch with them and “looked down on them while taking their voters for granted”. The Brexit position the party eventually settled on – that Labour would support a second referendum between remain and a renegotiated deal – was also largely unsuccessful, not least since it was largely seen as the party shifting towards a more pro-EU position. Many are hoping that Sir Keir Starmer’s election as new Labour leader will restore the party’s electability. His first challenge is to restore Labour’s reputation as a tolerant, broad-church party that is capable of governing.

The appointments of Ed Miliband and Lord Falconer to the Shadow Cabinet already signal the ascent of the soft left in the party, at the expense of the hard left who have dominated since 2015. However, Vote Leave chair and ex-Labour minister Gisela Stuart told Express.co.uk that she would not have voted for her former party even if Sir Keir had been in power four months ago. She said: “I would not have voted for Labour even under that circumstance. No. “My reason for not voting for Labour was that that December election was an unusual one. “Corbyn was the lowest of my priorities.

“We needed a government with a functioning majority and a government capable of delivering Brexit. “Labour was not capable of doing either.” In a previous interview with Express.co.uk, Ms Stuart revealed she would have liked to see Lisa Nandy in power. She said: “There are some very interesting people in the Labour Party. “Particularly women who are emerging. “I am a great fan of Lisa Nandy. “I also think people should not underestimate the work Stephen Kinnock is doing.