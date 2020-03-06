Ex-Michigan athletes sue the school over claims they were sexually abused by a team doctor

Three former athletes at the University of Michigan filed lawsuits Thursday against the school, alleging that a late doctor sexually assaulted them while the men were members of the football and hockey teams in the 1980s.

The lawsuits, which identify the men only as John Doe, mirror the allegations in the first suit filed against the university over Dr. Robert E. Anderson. The lawsuits all accuse the university of failing to remove Anderson despite multiple complaints about him.

The men are all represented by Mike Cox, a former Michigan attorney general, who said Wednesday that his firm represents about 20 people who all are willing to file lawsuits against the school.

The university revealed last month that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. He had a decades-long career as director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams including football from 1996 until his retirement in 2003.

According to the lawsuits filed Thursday, one man received an athletic scholarship and was a member of the football team from 1980 to 1985. The suits says he saw Anderson multiple times a year for physicals and various injuries.

‘In one illustrative example, plaintiff recalls being told to see Anderson when he had strep throat, and during this appointment, Anderson violated plaintiff with digital anal penetration and genital fondling,’ the suit said.

Another man’s lawsuit identified him as an All-State football player in high school who received an athletic scholarship and was a member of the Michigan team from 1981 through 1985. The man saw Anderson about four times a year for physicals and other medical issues, the suit said.

‘Not once did plaintiff see Anderson for issues related to his genitals or anus; yet most of the times that Anderson treated plaintiff, Anderson required plaintiff to drop his pants, so Anderson could digitally penetrate plaintiff’s anus and fondle plaintiff’s genitals,’ the suit said.

The third lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who was a member of the hockey team from 1983 until 1984 on an athletic scholarship. The suit said the man saw Anderson about five times a year for physicals and medical issues.

During most of those visits, ‘Anderson sexually assaulted, abused, and molested plaintiff, by inflicting non-consensual digital anal penetration and genital fondling,’ the suit said.

The university’s president has apologized to ‘those who were harmed’ by Anderson and officials have acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of accusations against the doctor prior to a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

Campus police found that prior complaints spanned much of Anderson’s time at the school, up to 2002.

The school announced last week that it had received more than 100 complaints about Anderson since mid-February.

Several other law firms have spoken with dozens of other people who allege that Anderson assaulted them.

Three men planned to speak publicly later Thursday while joined by women who were assaulted by Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently serving a 235-year sentence after pleading guilty to a litany of sexual assault and child pornography charges.

In fact, it was Nassar’s victim’s who inspired the former Michigan athletes such as ex-wrestler Tad DeLuca to come forward.

An attorney for DeLuca said last week that his client complained to his wrestling coach in 1975 that Anderson molested him during medical exams. In response, then-coach Bill Johannesen humiliated DeLuca, kicked him off the team and effectively removed his financial assistance, the attorney said.

‘I spoke up again by letter in 2018 after hearing an NPR story about the MSU gymnasts, women who I am in awe of,’ DeLuca said at a news conference in suburban Detroit. ‘Once again, the University of Michigan ignored me.

‘I’m here today to speak up again, to let the University of Michigan know that I will not be ignored.’

DeLuca’s 2018 letter of complaint about Anderson, now deceased, led to a university police investigation that became public last week. Two other former Michigan wrestlers who allege they were abused by Anderson also spoke to reporters Thursday: Tom Evashevski and Andy Hrovat, the first athlete to publicly say Anderson molested him.

Evashevski was in school with DeLuca at Michigan in the mid-1970s. Hrovat was a star wrestler in the late 1990s for the Wolverines and went on to compete for the U.S. at the 2008 Olympics.

‘These were and are physically and mentally tough men,’ said attorney Parker Stinar, who represents the trio. ‘But they were all victims of sexual abuse and victims of an institution that ignored warning after warning after warning about a predator preying on young individuals.’

DeLuca put his complaints about Anderson in writing in 1975 in a letter to Johannesen. Subsequently, Johannesen read DeLuca’s letter to his teammates in an effort to humiliate him, kicked him off the team and took away his scholarship, according to Stinar.

Johannesen denied in interviews this week with The Associated Press that any of his student-athletes ever told him Anderson touched them inappropriately.

‘You can’t call him a coach,’ said DeLuca, a retired teacher in northern Michigan. ”Coach’ is a term of endearment.’

Stinar, who met with the school’s general counsel Thursday afternoon, predicts ‘hundreds of more victims’ will emerge, and that his firm already represents more than a dozen.

Several other law firms have spent the past week talking to potential accusers about legal action. Among them are attorneys Michelle Simpson Tuegel and H. James White, who represented more than 60 people who were abused by Nassar at Michigan State.

White said Thursday that the number of potential Anderson victims is ‘extremely troubling,’ adding that ‘the University of Michigan and the community at large should brace itself.’

Stinar, who is based in Denver, said the university must explain its years of inaction.

‘For nearly four decades, the University of Michigan allowed Dr. Anderson to prey on vulnerable young individuals away from home for the first time,’ he said. ‘I ask the University of Michigan this: Why didn´t you act in 1975 or earlier to prevent the sexual abuse of possibly hundreds of other victims?’

Hours after the news conference, the University of Michigan released a statement.

‘The three brave men who came forward today to share their stories delivered a powerful message,’ the statement read. ‘We want to encourage everyone harmed by Robert E. Anderson or who has evidence of his misconduct to come forward. At the University of Michigan, we want to hear your voices.’

Attorney Mick Grewal, who is based in Okemos, Michigan, and is partnering with firms in Grand Rapids and California, said more than 30 accusers have retained their services. He said he expects the number to grow rapidly because assaults potentially occurred over a 30- to 50-year period.

‘This case is evolving more quickly than we would ever believe, even more quickly than the Nassar case,’ he said.

School officials have acknowledged some school employees were aware of accusations against Anderson prior to DeLuca’s 2018 complaint. Last week, the university´s president apologized to ‘anyone who was harmed’ by Anderson and offered counseling services.

The school launched an investigation into the doctor´s behavior following abuse allegations from five people and also established a hotline for those who came into contact with Anderson.

DeLuca hopes more people follow his lead.

‘Everybody who was abused by this doctor, the doctor everyone knew was doing this, was abusing athletes and students, should speak up and let everyone know they will not be ignored,’ DeLuca said. ‘It just, it has to stop. Period.’

Separately, the Ann Arbor school district said it´s investigating whether Anderson had a role with local schools. A police report suggested he performed sports physicals years ago.

‘This is the first time we have heard this information,’ Superintendent Jeanice Swift said.

The Flint district said it confirmed that someone with Anderson´s name was an employee at some point, but ‘we do not have information about his employment history.’

‘We encourage anyone with information regarding this matter to contact local law enforcement,’ the district said.