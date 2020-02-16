Ex-NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr files for divorce from second wife after five years

The former New York Times publisher Arthur ‘Pinch’ Sulzberger Jr quietly filed for divorce from his second wife last week after five and a half years of marriage.

Sulzberger, 68, filed for divorce from financier Gabrielle Greene at the New York Supreme Court on February 4 in a ‘contested matrimonial’ suit, according to the New York Post.

Greene, 59, spent a brief time as chairperson of Whole Foods after being appointed to their board of directors in 2003 and is currently a partner at an advisory firm.

No further information on the divorce was available from the sealed court records.

The couple is due back in court to face Judge Douglas Hoffman on February 27.

Sulzberger married Greene at a ceremony in the Outermost Inn in Martha’s Vineyard on August 30, 2014, six years after his split from first wife Gail Gregg.

Greene is stepmother to current New York Times publisher Arthur Gregg (A.G.) Sulzberger, 39, a son from Pinch’s marriage to Gregg.

Pinch announced his split from Gregg in 2008, going on to date Mexican philanthropist Claudia Gonzalez until some time in 2012.

Gonzalez is believed to have had a hand in the unexpected departure of former Times CEO Janet Robinson in December 2011.

Greene was first announced as Pinch’s new girlfriend at a New York Times gala in June 2013 and they were married just over a year later.

She is currently a partner at Californian advisory firm Fontis Partners and a partner at investment firm RC/Fontis which specializes in ‘natural food and beverage and personal care’. Greene was also announced to the Whole Foods’ board of directors in 2003 and spent a brief stint as chairperson.

According to the New York Times’ announcement of their marriage, Greene graduated from Princeton and received a law degree and an M.B.A from Harvard.

She also had a previous marriage that ended in divorce.

Pinch met his first wife Gail Gregg at Thanksgiving 1973 when visiting his mother in Kansas during his senior year at Tufts University.

According to The Trust, a book from Alex Jones and Susan Tifft on the famous family who own the Times, the couple immediately fell in love and had moved in together by January 1974.

The book described Gregg as ‘forceful and self-assured — the very strengths he [Pinch] tried to cultivate in himself, though his way of expressing them tended to be cocky and confrontational.’

They were married for 33 years until making ‘the difficult decision to separate’ in 2008.

‘We are fortunate to have the love and support of our two children, other family members and close friends and colleagues. This is a private matter and we will not discuss it further,’ they said in a joint statement.

Pinch passed on the role of New York Times publisher to his son A.G. in December 2017 but remained on the board of directors.

A.G. Sulzberger is the fifth generation of the Ochs-Sulzberger family to serve as publisher since Adolph Ochs, his great great-grandfather, bought the Times in 1896.

Pinch took over from his own father, Arthur O. Sulzberger, in 1992 and went on to preside during an era of rapid change brought on by the rise of digital media.

The Times published its first color photo in 1993 and its first web edition in 1996.

The newspaper’s 2011 move to charge online readers through a pay wall was watched closely, with some doubting consumers would pay for content they were used to getting for free.

The Times won 60 Pulitzer Prizes during Sulzberger’s leadership but weathered controversies including a 2003 plagiarism scandal involving reporter Jayson Blair and the 2014 firing of Jill Abramson, the paper’s first female executive editor.