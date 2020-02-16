Ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge pens op-ed saying he wishes he’d never met Rick Singer

Ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, who was sentenced last week to nine months in prison for paying bribes to get his four children into elite US colleges, has penned an op-ed about the scandal, saying he wishes he never met scheme mastermind Rick Singer.

Hodge, 62, who retired as chief executive of Allianz SE’s California-based Pimco in 2016, was sentenced on Friday for his part in the scheme.

His prison term is the longest handed out to date to the 15 defendants who have admitted guilt and been sentenced since the nationwide cheating scandal came to light last March.

In Hodge’s op-ed that was published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, he described how he wished he had never met Singer, the man at the center of the scandal.

Hodge wrote that he was confused and even thought it was all a prank when he got a call in March 2019 from the FBI.

‘A woman identified herself as an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and told me I was going to be charged with two counts of fraud. Honestly, I thought it was a prank,’ he wrote.

‘Once it became clear that it wasn’t… I threw my things together and headed for the airport, I wasn’t thinking, “Oh no, they’ve caught me.” To the contrary, I was thinking, “This has to be a mistake.”‘

Hodge went on to write: ‘Yes, I had engaged Rick Singer to help with the college-admissions process for my children, but I was certain that I had not committed any crime. I was wrong. I flew to Boston and turned myself in to the US Marshals.’

According to Hodge, he met Singer in 2007. At the time, Hodge explained that Singer struck him as ‘capable, confident and knowledgeable about the admissions process’.

‘With thousands of students vying for a limited number of places at every top college, having someone like him on my side seemed smart. His sales pitch had two elements. First, he would create a “brand” for my child to help separate our application from the legions of others.

‘Second, he touted his many “connections” at top colleges. Nothing he said suggested he would rely on deception and illicit payments to secure my child’s acceptance. I was an easy mark. Like all parents, I wanted to give my children the best possible college experience.’

Hodge said he was also happy when Singer proposed ‘to make donations funding similar opportunities for students from disadvantaged families’.

‘I unfortunately made payments that facilitated Mr. Singer’s scheme, believing that I was supporting the university while also helping my children. But I also knew that Mr. Singer was providing my children with a false athletic brand. I have now learned that a large chunk of my payments ended up in Mr. Singer’s personal bank account.’

Hodge said when looking back at the many conversations and emails that he shared with Singer, he realized that he ‘got the first inkling that something wasn’t quite right when Mr. Singer let me know that, due to his coaching experience, the brand he’d help create for my children would relate to “athletics,” and that he just needed my children to have some connection to sports’.

‘At that first tell, I should have turned the other way,’ Hodge said.

‘I deeply regret my conduct, and I am sorry for the shame I have brought upon myself, my wife and my children, who did nothing to deserve the consequences they have suffered as a result of my actions,’ he wrote.

Since the scandal made headlines, one of the most high-profile convictions so far is that of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman who pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to falsify her daughters SATs and served 11 days of a two-week sentence at the Federal Correctional institution in Dublin, California.

Prosecutors said Hodge was one of the ‘most culpable’ of the 35 parents charged in the scandal, after he paid bribes to get four children into college and tried and failed to bribe another college to get a fifth child a place.

Unlike 14 other defendants who received prison terms ranging from one day to six months, prosecutors said Hodge and three others who entered guilty pleas in October deserve stiffer sentences.

‘They are repeat players, who engaged in the conspiracy again and again, over years,’ Boston US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a sentencing memo.

Over an 11-year period, Hodge paid bribes totaling $850,000 to get two children into Georgetown University and two into the University of Southern California, all on fake athletic profiles, prosecutors said.

One of his children was put on an athletic recruit list as a top youth tennis player, while another was cited as a co-captain of a national soccer team.

His attempts to offer bribes to get a fifth child into Loyola Marymount University as a basketball recruit failed when Loyola’s basketball coach rejected the application because of poor high school grades, they added.

Hodge admitted that he failed to pull out of the scheme once he learned of Singer’s deception.

‘For that, I am deeply ashamed and remorseful,’ he wrote in a letter to the judge.

Among his bribes, prosecutors said Hodge paid $150,000 to former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering.

Hodge also insisted, contrary to a prosecution claim, that he never involved his children in the scheme.

The prison term imposed by US District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston was less than the two years prosecutors sought but he was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, a $750,000 fine and 500 hours of community service, a spokeswoman for Lelling said in an email.

Hodge’s lawyers, citing his philanthropy and devotion to his children, had asked the judge to consider splitting incarceration with home detention.

The national scandal first came to light in March 2019 when Boston prosecutors announced they were charging at least 50 people in connection with a widespread college entrance scam where parents paid bribes to secure places for their children in US colleges.

The mastermind of the scheme, Singer, admitted that he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and bribed sports coaches to present his clients’ children as fake athletic recruits.

He pleaded guilty to four charges including racketeering and conspiracy and is cooperating with prosecutors.

The scam was set up as a tax-exempt charity to mask bribes and payoffs and funnel millions of dollars right under the nose of US officials.

Singer registered the Key Worldwide Foundation as a charity in 2013, and over the course of seven years took an estimated $25million in ‘donations’ from rich parents.

The so-called ‘donations’ were used to help kids cheat on the ACT and SAT college admission tests, with one test setting parents back between $15,000 and $75,000.

Children who had never played sport were put on college athletic recruitment lists by university coaches and college athletic departments in exchange for bribes.

In all, 53 people have been charged so far with participating in Singer’s schemes.

Celebrities caught up in the scandal include Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to paying $500,000 to Singer to have her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, designated as recruits for USC’s crew team despite neither having ever taken part in the sport.

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday in documents obtained by DailyMail.com that Loughlin, together with her husband Mossimo Giannulli and three other parents will appear in a Boston courtroom in October for their criminal trial.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering and bribery and if they do not change to a guilty plea their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade may be called to testify come October.

Two more trials are scheduled in early 2021 and late spring of 2021 for the other 10 parents who pleaded not guilty.

As well as wealthy parents, athletic coaches and test administrators have also been charged in the scandal.