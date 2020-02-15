Ex-Titans star Kenny Britt arrested for marijuana possession in New Jersey

Former NFL wide receiver and first-round draft pick Kenny Britt was arrested on drug charges after police caught the 31-year-old with marijuana during a traffic stop.

Britt was pulled over in Bayonne, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the odor of marijuana, and ultimately found less than 50 grams in the Rambler truck, according to NJ.com.

Britt’s charges include possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and obstructing passage of other motor vehicles.

He has since been released, and is awaiting his next court date.

Bayonne, New Jersey police did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.

Britt has had a few run-ins with the law.

He pleaded guilty to careless driving in Bayonne for going 71 mph in a 50-mph zone, according to NJ.com.

The following day he was charged with resisting arrest in nearby Hoboken, New Jersey.

Britt was sentenced to 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace.

That same year he was sued by a pair of bail bondsman for allegedly promising to pay a friend’s bail and then changing his mind.

That friend, rapper Albert ‘Albee Al’ Robinson, who was eventually acquitted of murder.

Britt is perhaps best known for his time with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted the former Rutgers star in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He went on to have three productive seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before ending his career in 2017 as a member of the New England Patriots.