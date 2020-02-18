Ex-volleyball stars Carrie McCaw, Lesley Prather and daughters are killed in Missouri highway crash

Two former volleyball stars and their 12-year-old daughters have died after a ‘DUI suspect’ crashed into their van as they traveled to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carrie Urton McCaw, 44, and Kacey McCaw were killed alongside Lesley Drury Prather, 44, and Rhyan Prather after Elijah Henderson, 29, lost control of his Ford F-250, owned by Sweeten Concrete of Wentzville, which was towing a generator.

The vehicle crossed the median on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, emerged into westbound lanes near Highway 364 and hit the minivan carrying the two families from Louisville, Kentucky head-on. The van then collided with an SUV at 10.38am Friday.

Authorities said Prather, who was driving the minivan, had no time to react.

Witnesses rushed over to help the victims of the crash.

Stephanie Huttegger said she ‘jumped over the guard rail, jumped across the highway’ and initially looked into the SUV where the occupants had non-life-threatening injuries.

‘I don’t even know if cars were coming. I just went,’ she told Fox 6.

‘As a mom, as a parent, as a human being, it was horrific. It was horrible. Checked the first car. It was two elderly people. Thumbs up is what they gave me.’

Huttegger then checked on the truck driver: ‘He’s like, “I can breathe, but my legs are broke”.’

When she looked at the mangled wreck of the minivan and saw the two parents at the front of the vehicle, Huttegger said she ‘knew immediately’ that they didn’t survive.

However she and an off-duty paramedic managed to free one of the children and tried to save her life with chest compressions for 12 minutes until first responders took over.

‘I guess they had airbags in the back, and we kinda pushed it back, and that’s when we saw the little girl,’ Huttegger explained. ‘We just grabbed her, went over right to the grass, started CPR.’

Huttegger – who has EMT training – and the other witness then smashed the window of the minivan and tried to free the other child but were unsuccessful. All four minivan occupants died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office said the crash was a criminal investigation and charges against Henderson – who has a history of drug charges according to Wave3 – could be expected.

He was on probation for the charges, KSDK reported. The driver has not yet been arrested and police are awaiting toxicology reports on Henderson.

The young girls played for KIVA Louisville Volleyball Club and each had three siblings.

Assumption High School posted on Facebook Saturday: ‘The community of Assumption joins with the St. Raphael and KIVA communities as we mourn the tragic loss of Carrie Urton McCaw ’94, her daughter, Kacey and their dear friends Lesley and Rhyan Prather.

‘We send our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the McCaw and Prather families.’

Prather had four children with husband Justin. Her son Brennan posted a tribute on Instagram Sunday.

‘I’m at a loss for words. i still don’t believe it’s real and i’m missing you guys more and more every second. there is so much love down here and i know you guys are watching,’ Brennan began. ‘Rhyan- mom and dad used to joke that i would be working for u and that’s kinda true. u were always the smart one and i was always jealous. i miss u sweet girl.

Momma- it’s the small things. our trips to chick fil a to get milkshakes, to the way that you smell and the warmth i felt on ur body when i hugged you. i miss it. i miss all of it.’

Brennan also paid tribute to the others killed in the crash.

‘Kasey and carrie- you all were a family to me and there is no words to describe the way i am feeling right now. there is so much love for y’all as well and all of you are remembered and always will be,’ he added.

‘I love you all to the bottom of my heart and i know ur in a better place now. i can’t wait to see you all again and be reunited. you all were too young, but heaven got four very special angels today. everything happens for a reason. rest easy you all.’

Prather played for the University of Louisville Volleyball team from 1998 to 2001 and led them to three conference championships, four NCAA appearances and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

She was named All-Conference USA twice, named to the AVCA All-Region team, plus was on the Athletic Director’s and C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for her commitment to academics. Prather went on to coach Indiana University Southeast from 2009 to 2012 and became a firefighter in October 2016.

The college team tweeted: ‘We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Cardinal Forever’.

‘We are heartbroken for those lost in the tragic auto accident yesterday traveling to a volleyball tournament,’ VP for Athletics Vince Tyra, said in a statement. ‘It directly impacted our volleyball community in many ways to include Sarah Petkovic, our Director of Operations for Volleyball. She lost her sister and former Cardinal Lesley Prather, and niece, Rhyan, in the accident.

‘Prayers to the Prather and McCaw families, their extended families, the KIVA Volleyball family, the Louisville Fire Department as well as the Louisville Athletics family. They will be missed but remembered.’

‘With heavy hearts and tremendous sorrow, we mourn the tragic deaths of Engine 22 Firefighter Lesley Prather,’ the Louisville Fire Department wrote in a tribute to the four victims. ‘Lesley’s brother-in-law, Sash Petkovic, currently serves as a Firefighter with the Division.’

McCaw’s grandfather Maj. Dave Urton retired from the LFD, which said the community was ‘heartbroken’ by the deaths.

McCaw had four children with her husband David.

‘I know I have been quiet for last three days as my family trying to deal with this tragedy and I am sorry for the delay,’ David posted on social media Monday. ‘I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has offered to help. Many of you have helped me more than you know, just by posting pictures of and Kacey. I spend hours at night reading and looking at the posts as I am still processing.

‘It is truly appreciated as you are keeping their memory alive and it’s just proof how they have touched so many lives across the country. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our family, friends and community (volleyball and louisville) will get through this together and through God’s grace.’

McCaw played volleyball at Syracuse University from 1994-1997, was on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll every semester, and set the record for matches played in a season.

She was second in career matches played and went on to assist the volleyball coach at Rutgers Uninversity.

McCaw then had a career as a practice specialist in collegiate sports, conducting athletics department operations and programmatic reviews.

‘The Syracuse Athletics family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of volleyball alumnae Carrie Urton McCaw ’98, and her daughter, Kacey,’ Syracuse Volleyball tweeted. ‘Our thoughts are with their families and those affected by the fatal crash during this incredibly difficult time.’

Ice Miller Legal Counsel said in a statement: ‘We are deeply saddened to report the tragic death of Carrie Urton McCaw … Carrie was one of the founders of the Ice Miller’s Collegiate Sports Practice many years ago. She was an outstanding collegiate volleyball player at Syracuse University, and she brought her knowledge of collegiate sports and a tireless work ethic to her work at the Firm.

‘She was respected and relied upon by many. Carrie was a great friend and colleague, who we were all lucky to know. We are incredibly saddened by this sudden loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this very difficult time. Carrie will be missed by all.’