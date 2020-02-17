Exes Anthony Weiner and estranged wife Huma Abedin are spotted together in rare NYC outing 

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner and estranged wife Huma Abedin were spotted together on the streets of New York City Wednesday evening, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The 43-year-old Hillary Clinton aide sported dark shades with a Starbucks coffee in hand as she walked alongside her disgraced former U.S. Congressman husband while he took a phone call.

The high-profile exes are seldom seen out together since they filed for divorce in 2017 following the 55-year-old’s sexting scandal with a 15-year-old girl.

This is only the couple’s third time being photographed together in over two years. The last time the pair were seen was on Halloween 2019 when they took their seven-year-old son Jordan to school.

And before that, Weiner and Abedin had not been seen together publicly in exactly two years to the day, the last being when they took Jordan to school on Halloween in 2017.

Now, Jordan was nowhere in sight, as Abedin wore a long black coat with high grey boots.

Weiner cut a casual figure in a sweatshirt and beanie, and took a phone call prompting Abedin to walk a head of him.

The couple filed for divorce in September 2017, but Abedin withdrew her request January 2018, deciding to settle privately. Their marital status is currently unclear.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Weiner had moved into the same apartment building as Abedin just a few months after he was released from prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation into Weiner’s devices began when DailyMail.com revealed that the disgraced congressman had an online sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl for months and sent her lewd messages and pictures.

During the investigation into Weiner’s devices, one agent in the FBI team compared the discovery of Clinton’s use of a private email server to ‘dropping a bomb in the middle of the meeting’, James B. Stewart wrote in Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law.

The technician tasked with rifling through Weiner’s iPad, iPhone and laptop in September 2016 found 340,000 emails between Clinton and Abedin, Weiner’s estranged wife, with many using a hillaryclinton.com address.

But the shocking discovery went ignored at the FBI because senior officials were ‘overwhelmed’ by the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Stewart wrote.

Nobody at Quantico was taking action, so one agent went outside the chain of command and shared the allegations with New York prosecutors, which led to James Comey reopening the investigation days before the 2016 election.

One agent said he was ‘scared’ by the damning emails he found and then ‘pressed on his superiors to follow up on the bombshell discovery’.

After DailyMail.com exposed Weiner, he was given 21 months in prison for sending sexually-explicit texts to the underage girl He was released after 18 months.

The girl was pictured but never identified. Weiner was aware that the girl was underage, according to DailyMail.com interviews with the girl and her father, as well as a cache of online messages.