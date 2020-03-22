F1 2020 race calendar: Information for every race from Australian Grand Prix to Zandvoort

The F1 2020 season is almost upon us and Express Sport is on hand with the full race calendar, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix.

The Australian Grand Prix is just around corner, marking the start of the new Formula 1 season. Mercedes secured another clean sweep last term, leaving Ferrari and Red Bull in their wake.

“It’s finally time go racing again and we’re looking forward to the new season,” said Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes. “The team has worked very hard to build a new car and we’re excited to see what it can do when it’s driven in anger. “We managed to get through most of our programme as planned at the winter tests. “However, we faced some reliability issues that we needed to resolve.

“We’re glad that we encountered these issues in testing rather than at a race weekend as we could work on fixing them without any penalties.” Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said: “After a long winter working on building and developing our car, the time has come to get a first indication of our performance level and how effective are the improvements we have introduced over the past few months. “We know that the opposition is strong, but we also know that it is the start of a long season where development rate, reliability, and our operational effectiveness will be key.” The new F1 season official begins with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 15. The race gets underway at 5.10am GMT and Sky Sports F1 will be screening live coverage throughout the UK. The full schedule for the upcoming F1 season can be found below.

F1 2020 race calendar (UK times) March 15 – Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (5.10am) March 22 – Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (3.10pm) April 5 – Vietnamese Grand Prix, Hanoi (8.10am) May 3 – Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort (2.10pm) May 10 – Spanish Grand Prix, Montmelo (2.10pm) May 24 – Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (2.10pm) June 7 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (1.10pm) June 14 – Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (7.10pm) June 28 – French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (2.10pm) July 5 – Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (2.10pm) July 19 – British Grand Prix, Silverstone (3.10pm)

August 2 – Hungarian Grand Prix, Mogyorod (2.10pm) August 30 – Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot (2.10pm) September 6 – Italian Grand Prix, Monza (2.10pm) September 20 – Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore (1.10pm) September 27 – Russian Grand Prix, Sochi (12.10pm) October 11 – Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka (5.10am) October 25 – United States Grand Prix, Austin (7.10pm) November 1 – Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City (7.10pm) November 15 – Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo (5.10pm) November 29 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi (1.10pm) TBC – Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

