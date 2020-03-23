F1 announce Virtual Grand Prix series to replace postponed races

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the F1 season but a Virtual Grand Prix series has now been organised to take place on Sunday March 22 live from the Gfinity Esports Arena

Motorsport fans will still be able to get their F1 fix after it was revealed a Virtual Grand Prix series is being sorted.

The traditional F1 calendar has been thrown into disarray following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled earlier this week.

Showdowns in Spain and Holland have also been postponed as COVID-19 sweeps across Europe.

The first four races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China had already been shelved due to the pandemic.

But with thousands of people isolated at home, F1 bigwigs have taken action to keep viewers entertained.

The recently organised Esports events will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars.

A statement read: “In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena (or remotely if required) from 8:00pm (GMT) on Sunday March 22.

“The series will use the official F1 2019 PC video game, developed by Codemasters, and the first virtual GP on the Sakhir track will be a 50 per cent length race with 28 laps.

“The broadcast, which will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, is expected to run for 1 hour 30 minutes, with a qualifying period where grid positions will be determined based on the drivers’ fastest lap time.

“Due to the wide variety of gaming skill levels amongst the drivers, game settings will be configured in such a way to encourage competitive and entertaining racing.

“This includes running equal car performance with fixed setups, reduced vehicle damage, and optional anti-lock brakes and traction control for those less familiar with the game.”

Julian Tan, who is Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports, claimed F1 wanted to keep fans smiling.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring some light relief in the form of the F1 Esports Virtual GP, in these unpredictable times, as we hope to entertain fans missing the regular sporting action,” he said.

“With every major sports league in the world unable to compete, it is a great time to highlight the benefits of esports and the incredible skill that’s on show.”