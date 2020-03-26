F1 confirm three more Grands Prix including Monaco postponed due to coronavirus fears

The 2020 Formula One season has been further affected with another three races postponed.

The Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, with seven races of the 2020 Formula One season now having been affected. The season is now due to get underway on June 7 in Azerbaijan.

An official statement read: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed. “Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern. “The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve. “The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.” Max Verstappen’s homecoming at Zandvoort on May 1-3 was set to see the Netherlands host a race for the first time since 1985.

But with the Australian, Chinese, Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix all called off, the Dutch race – which had been the new race slated to start the campaign – has been postponed too. Races in Spain, which was to host the next round of the season a week later, and Monaco were also due to take place in May but have both been pushed back also. It was announced on Wednesday that to accommodate the major changes to the schedule that F1’s traditional summer break had been moved forward. The season usually pauses for a two-week period in August but following unanimous agreement, the break is now being held in March and April. The change was approved by the World Motor Sport Council, the legislative body of the FIA, to allow a reshaped calendar.

This year was initially expected to involve 22 races but with the first seven now postponed, it is uncertain how many will go ahead. F1 bosses will hope that Azerbaijan can stage the season-opening race at the start of June but that is dependent on the scale of the virus. F1 managing director of motorsports and technical director Ross Brawn said of the matter to Sky Sports: “I think by freeing up the August break, we give ourselves several weekends where we can have a race. And I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year. “It will look different, but it will still preserve a good number of races, and they’re exciting races. So the season’s going to start later, but I think it will be just as entertaining. “I’m pretty optimistic that we can have a good 17-18 race championship or more. I think we can squeeze them in. But it depends on when the season will start. “One thing we have been talking about is two-day weekends, and therefore if we have a triple header with two-day weekends, that could be an option.