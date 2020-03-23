F1 Esports Not the Bah GP live stream: How to watch virtual race for free online

F1 Esports Not the Bah GP takes place today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the start of the F1 2020 season to be delayed. The Bahrain Grand Prix was one the races to be postponed but a virtual race has since been organised in its place to keep fans entertained.

Following the success of last week’s Not The Australian Grand Prix, Veloce Esports is staging another race today called Not the Bah GP. The inaugural event was won by Alfa Romeo Esports driver Daniel Bereznay, with McLaren F1 star Lando Norris also taking part, finishing sixth. Norris returns for today’s race and he will be joined by ex-F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez. The race will also feature some well-known figures from other sports and some celebrity participants.

Jean Eric Vergne, co-founder and Ambassador for Veloce Esports, said: “Following the great of success of #NotTheAusGP, that was pulled together in just 48 hours by our Veloce team, I took the decision to get in touch with Motorsport Network, the owner of Motorsport Games, to make this a series of events. “This joint venture is a fantastic opportunity to combine our expertise. Our aim is to satisfy and entertain as many motorsport and gaming fans as possible from all around the world, until the different motorsport championships can resume. “I am thrilled about this partnership and strongly believe in the outstanding success of our future Esports events thanks to the support of Motorsport Games.” Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games, added: “We have invested significantly in our esports team, technology and infrastructure over the last year and the partnership with a champion like Jean Eric and his innovative colleagues at Veloce is indicative of willingness of leading esports operations to collaborate.

“#NotTheGP has a wealth of esports talent and expertise on both the playing and content creation side so this partnership will enable both parties to take their operations to the next level. “With many ‘real-world’ events being postponed, esports is perfectly positioned to fill the void and help to provide entertainment to the fans as well as some respite from the challenges we all face in these difficult times. “We have quickly become the trusted partner for motorsports rights holders and have a clear history of delivering including the Le Mans Esports Series and eNASCAR Heat Pro League. Just this week we were able to seamlessly run a US event for NASCAR via remote operations from the UK, utilising live commentary from three locations in the USA, in real time.” What time is the F1 Esports race today? Not the Bah GP is scheduled to get underway at 6pm GMT.

How can I watch the race? There are several ways to live stream today’s F1 Esports event. Not the Bah GP will be shown on Veloce Esports’ YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans will also be able to stream the action on Motorsport.tv.

