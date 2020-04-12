F1 Esports: The Race All-Star Cup start time, live stream, driver line-up for virtual race

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Top Stories Leave a comment 

The Race All-Star Cup continues this weekend and Express Sport is on hand with all the details you need, including start time, live stream information and the full driver line-up.

The Race All-Star Cup – Fully Charged by ROKiT Phones has become a championship series. The Esports event was created last month by The Race’s parent company Torque Esports to fill the void left by motorsports being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its fifth week, the virtual racing competition, which pits real-world drivers against the leading sim racers, will be staged as a championship.

The series will run over three weekends, with the first instalment being held today.

Torque Esports CEO Darren Cox said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our sport to establish the esports genre as a legitimate form of entertainment for fans around the world.

“It’s also a potentially lucrative first step for new competitors to get involved in the sport without ever having to leave their homes.”

The All-Star Cup consists of three heat races, two for real-world drivers and one for sim racers, with the top five from these races progressing straight to the final.

The real-world racers who don’t make the cut go into the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), where again the top five progress to complete the final 20-driver grid.

Points will be scored on a 35-30-26-24-22-20-19-18-17-etc basis for the 20 racers in each All-Star Cup final as competitors bid to be crowned the inaugural champion.

What time does The Race All-Star Cup start?

The Esports event gets underway from 5pm BST.

How to watch The Race All-Star Cup

Fans around the world can live stream the action via The Race’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, there will be live TV coverage on ESPN 2 in the United States.

Viewers in Europe will also be able to watch the race on the Eurosport website.

The Race All-Star Cup driver line-up

Andreas Laskaratos

Archie Hamilton

Bradley Smith

Bruno Spengler

Charlie Eastwood

Dennis Lind

Devlin DeFrancesco

Ed Jones

Esteban Gutierrez

Gabby Chaves

Harry Tincknell

Jack Aitken

Jack Doohan

James Calado

James Hedley

James Pull

Jimmy Broadbent

Job van Uitert

Jonny Adam

Juan Manuel Correa

Kevin Hansen

Lachlan DeFrancesco

Martin Plowman

Matt Griffin

Maxime Martin

Maximilian Guenther

Michael Benyahia

Mike Epps

Mitch Evans

Nicki Thiim

Nyck de Vries

Philipp Eng

Richard Verschoor

Ronnie Bremer

Sean Gelael

Sebastian Priaulx

Sophia Floersch

Stoffel Vandoorne

Tom Dillmann

Tristan Vautier

Wolfgang Reip

Yifei Ye

What time does The Race All-Star Cup start?

How to watch The Race All-Star Cup

The Race All-Star Cup driver line-up

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *