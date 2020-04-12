F1 Esports: The Race All-Star Cup start time, live stream, driver line-up for virtual race

The Race All-Star Cup – Fully Charged by ROKiT Phones has become a championship series. The Esports event was created last month by The Race’s parent company Torque Esports to fill the void left by motorsports being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its fifth week, the virtual racing competition, which pits real-world drivers against the leading sim racers, will be staged as a championship.

The series will run over three weekends, with the first instalment being held today.

Torque Esports CEO Darren Cox said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our sport to establish the esports genre as a legitimate form of entertainment for fans around the world.

“It’s also a potentially lucrative first step for new competitors to get involved in the sport without ever having to leave their homes.”