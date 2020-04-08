F1 plot Austrian Grand Prix double start date for if coronavirus forces more cancellations

F1 chiefs are working on a revamped calendar as the coronavirus pandemic threatens more races and the 2020 season might now begin in Austria.

F1 fans might have to wait until July for the start of the 2020 season with the Austrian Grand Prix now being eyed as the point at which Lewis Hamilton will begin his sixth title defence. The coronavirus pandemic has now seen the first nine races of this year’s schedule called off already.

The Australian, Chinese and Monaco Grands Prix have all been cancelled, with the Bahrain, Vietnam, Dutch, Spanish, Azerbaijan and Canadian races all postponed and awaiting new dates. The Canadian Grand Prix was due to start the season on June 14 but on Tuesday evening became the latest race to be wiped out. Restrictions imposed in Canada mean only permanent residents are being allowed into the country at present, while no work is allowed to go on at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Hopes of rescheduling the Grand Prix depend on finding a suitable date before the harsh Canadian winter hits.

German outlet Auto Motor Und Sport report doubts hang over the French Grand Prix on June 28, with restrictions in the south of the country in particular unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. It is claimed that if the Tour de France is cancelled, it’s likely the race at Circuit Paul Ricard will have to be axed. Chase Carey and co. are now said to see the Austrian Grand Prix as a potential starting point for the 2020 campaign, during which the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas will be out to end Hamilton’s spell of supremacy. Austrian officials have relaxed restrictions due to the falling number of coronavirus-related deaths and that might pave the way for a double-header to be staged at Red Bull Ring in July.