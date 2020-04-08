F1 plot Austrian Grand Prix double start date for if coronavirus forces more cancellations

F1 chiefs are working on a revamped calendar as the coronavirus pandemic threatens more races and the 2020 season might now begin in Austria.
F1 fans might have to wait until July for the start of the 2020 season with the Austrian Grand Prix now being eyed as the point at which Lewis Hamilton will begin his sixth title defence. The coronavirus pandemic has now seen the first nine races of this year’s schedule called off already.
The Australian, Chinese and Monaco Grands Prix have all been cancelled, with the Bahrain, Vietnam, Dutch, Spanish, Azerbaijan and Canadian races all postponed and awaiting new dates.
The Canadian Grand Prix was due to start the season on June 14 but on Tuesday evening became the latest race to be wiped out.
Restrictions imposed in Canada mean only permanent residents are being allowed into the country at present, while no work is allowed to go on at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
Hopes of rescheduling the Grand Prix depend on finding a suitable date before the harsh Canadian winter hits.
German outlet Auto Motor Und Sport report doubts hang over the French Grand Prix on June 28, with restrictions in the south of the country in particular unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.
It is claimed that if the Tour de France is cancelled, it’s likely the race at Circuit Paul Ricard will have to be axed.
Chase Carey and co. are now said to see the Austrian Grand Prix as a potential starting point for the 2020 campaign, during which the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas will be out to end Hamilton’s spell of supremacy.
Austrian officials have relaxed restrictions due to the falling number of coronavirus-related deaths and that might pave the way for a double-header to be staged at Red Bull Ring in July.
The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on July 5, with there then being a two-week break until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Talks are being held about hosting two races at the Austrian venue, which would enable F1 to get closer to the 15 Grands Prix they must stage to avoid handing back millions of pounds to broadcasters across the world.
Teams would benefit too, as their travel costs would be reduced in a year which has already seen the coronavirus pandemic force McLaren, Williams and Racing Point to furlough staff.
Silverstone chiefs have also floated the idea of holding a double-header but work would have to be carried out to extend run-off zones if they were to press ahead with plans for one of those races to go the opposite way around the circuit.