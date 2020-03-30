F1 teams make major decision on 2021 season as coronavirus causes havoc with 2020 calendar

Formula One teams have agreed a major decision over the 2021 F1 season with the coronavirus pandemic currently causing huge disruption to the 2020 calendar.

Formula One’s 10 teams have agreed in unison to delay the introduction of new technical regulations set to be introduced in the 2021 season to 2022. The world of F1 has been heavily affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

The first seven races of the 2020 season have been postponed after it was due to get underway in Australia last weekend. And as F1 reacts to the impact of the virus, which has affected 177 countries and territories and has close to 250,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the sport’s stakeholders held a conference call on Thursday to discuss the future. It has therefore been decided that the new technical rules will instead be imposed as of 2022, instead of next season. A statement from the FIA, F1’s governing body, read: “Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022.

“All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course. “The introduction and implementation of the Financial Regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021, and discussions remain ongoing between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams regarding further ways to make significant cost savings. “All teams expressed their support for the FIA and Formula 1 in their ongoing efforts to restructure the 2020 calendar as the global situation regarding COVID-19 develops. “All of these commitments will be referred to the relevant governing structures for final ratification.” Planned changes for 2021, which will now be introduced in 2022 instead, include cars adopting brand-new looks, both to improve their aesthetics but also improve the quality of racing, with teams able to race more closely.

Elsewhere, spending restrictions have been planned to make the sport fairer, while there will be fewer car upgrades over race weekends and less in-season upgrades in order to improve competitiveness. The race weekend structure will be condensed while the calendar will be expanded to as many as 25 races. The current 2020 calendar was set to comprise of 22 races, although several of those are in doubt after being postponed due to the coronavirus. The Australian, Chinese, Bahrain, Vietnam, Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have all had to be pushed back, but it is not known if all will take place. F1 have also announced the summer shutdown has been brought forward and extended from its usual two-weeks lot in August. The break is a period in which all teams must cease race and car-related activity, and will now take place across 21 days in March and April.