F1’s eSports revolution: Motorsport’s top stars providing joyful alternative to racing

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Two-time Formula E champ Jean-Eric Vergne speaks about the ‘Not The Aus GP’ he created alongside his Veloce eSports brand – and the impact of eSports uncertain times

Formula One and Formula E drivers are heading back on track this weekend – but to race against gamers and footballers.

Drivers from both brands are being drafted in to race from the comfort of their living rooms in events which will plug the gap voided by the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix.

Last weekend, eSport powerhouse Veloce Sports, who are partly ran by two-time Formula E and former Toro Rosso F1 star Jean-Eric Vergne, organised the ‘Not The Aus Grand Prix’.

It saw British McLaren ace Lando Norris, Mercedes FE star Stoffel Vandoorne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois among their star-studded field.

In the absence of real racing, it attracted millions views from live broadcasts and highlights across YouTube, Facebook and Twitch – and now they are following up with the ‘Not The Bah Grand Prix’ on Sunday.

But F1 chiefs have now launched their own official competitor and promise to have a superstar field in their own version of a Bahrain virtual race.

F1 have announced that they will continue to run eSports events on previously allocated race weekends, while Vergne’s Veloce brand will look to host a race every Sunday until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Norris is expected to race in both events, which will take place at different times on Sunday, while former Chelsea star Courtois has once again been confirmed for the Veloce event.

Vergne is a heavy investor in gaming with Veloce, who he co-founded with Rupert Svendsen-Cook, his 2010 Formula 3 team-mate.

And the disappointment of fans following the postponement of last week’s F1 race in Melbourne forced him to think on his feet.

On the idea of bringing superstar drivers into the virtual world, Vergne told StarSport: “It is a huge opportunity for us to give fans something to look forward to.

“There is no competition in sports across the world at the moment so that is a way to give the fans a competition to watch.

“I said, come on, we have the platform, we’ve got the gamers, we’ve got the game, we have got everything possible to give the fans what they want to see and that’s how this thing started.

“In every crisis there are opportunities and this is an opportunity to shine in the eSports industry.”

With hundreds of thousands of viewers across multiple platforms, Vergne believes that with a mix of real life racers, footballers and internet personalities, they can open up eSports to a new audience.

Courtois’ performance in the ‘Not The Aus GP’ was particularly impressive, finishing one place behind former F1 star Esteban Gutierrez and ahead of Vandoorne and F2 star Louis Deletraz.

Golf superstar Ian Poulter will also take part in this week’s Bahrain event.

Vergne said: “We can engage not only motorsport community, but also another kind of community with football.

“If their star player is going to race on Formula One on esports, they are going to want to watch it.”

But the pro gamers are still the ones to beat and Vergne said: “You see the guys knowing how to close the door, knowing how to overtake, when to overtake, when to stop to change the tyres.

“We have the gamers who may have never raced in the real car but believe me, they are just as smart as the real drivers when it comes to how to win race or how to protect their position and that is so exciting to see.”

However Vergne, who is bidding for his third Formula E title in a row this season, knows that eSports only plugs a gap – and he wants to be back on asphalt, rather than carpet.

“I don’t like to use the virus as an excuse to get [eSports] popular,” he said. “I would prefer 100 times that this virus had never happened and that life carries on as normal.”