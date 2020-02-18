Facebook cancels San Francisco summit over coronavirus fears

Facebook has canceled its global marketing summit in San Francisco over coronavirus-related risks, saying many of the expected participants travel frequently to China.

The event, which was scheduled for March 9 to March 12 at the Moscone Center, was expected to host more than 5,000 participants, and would have potentially pumped more than $11 million into the local economy.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed over 1,500 people so far and infected more than 67,000 people on the Chinese mainland.

In the U.S, 15 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and an American citizen living in China is the first to die of the illness.

‘Our priority is the health and safety of our teams, so out of an abundance of caution, we canceled our Global Marketing Summit due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,’ said Facebook media relations chief Anthony Harrison.

San Francisco city official Aaron Peskin has slammed the decision, and said the tech giant was ‘pandering to fear’.

‘It’s too bad for them and too bad for all the people who would have gotten some work,’ he told Fox, adding that the participants had booked into at least 10 hotels in the city.

Earlier this week, Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was canceled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on coronavirus fears.

Major U.S. tech companies including Facebook, Cisco Systems Inc and AT&T had pulled out of MWC.