Facebook gives parents more control over their children’s Messenger account

Parents will be able to see who their child is chatting with on Facebook’s Messenger app as part of new changes introduced today.

The social network has announced several tools for its Messenger Kids platform, which first launched in 2017.

The Parent Dashboard feature on Messenger Kids will now allow guardians to see who their child is chatting with, and whether they are video chatting or sending messages.

The feature will show how frequently these conversations happened over the past 30 days.

Parents will also be able to see photos and videos both sent and received by the minor’s account, with the ability to remove and report them.

The change is among a slew of improved controls designed to better protect young people online.

Messenger Kids was designed as a more child-friendly way to communicate on Facebook aimed at under-13s, controlled from a parent’s main Facebook account.

The enhancements come after concerns were raised about the app last year, when a flaw on Messenger Kids meant children could have come into contact with people not approved by their parents.

‘These updates are part of our ongoing efforts to provide more transparency and help people better understand how our services work,’ said Messenger product manager Morgan Brown.

‘Parents will have 90 days to review and accept the new privacy policy and we strongly encourage them to review the updates with their kids.’

Facebook has also added the ability for parents to access a list of the actions their child has taken to report and block people in the app.

Parents will see a list of contacts that have been blocked and unblocked as well as messages that the child has reported.

Meanwhile, another new feature lets parents see all devices that their child has used to log in to Messenger Kids.

If they don’t like the look of one of the devices they can log their child out via the Parent Dashboard.

Parents can also request a copy of their child’s information from Messenger Kids, similar to how adult users can download their own information in the Facebook app.

The download will include a list of the child’s contacts, messages, images and videos that they have sent and received.

The child will be notified through the Messenger Kids app when guardians request this information.

Parents can access all the the new features in the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in the Facebook iOS and Android apps.

In a bid to better educate under-13s, Facebook said it will also start using ‘kid-appropriate language’ to explain how their information is used and shared.

The social network reiterated that its existing protections, such as not using children’s data from the app for advertising purposes, will remain unchanged.

‘Facebook has done a good job of balancing features that both deliver the right information to keep parents in the loop about their child’s use of Messenger Kids, while also allowing children to have fun and learn digital literacy skills,’ said Larry Magid, member of Facebook’s Safety Advisory board.

‘It’s important to give parents the power to manage their child’s experience, like seeing what images and videos their children are sending and receiving.’