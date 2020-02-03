Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg announces her engagement to father-of-three Tom Bernthal

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg and her new boyfriend Tom Bernthal have announced they are engaged after less than a year of dating.

Sandberg, 49, posted the happy news online, writing: ‘Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.’

It comes five years after the death of her husband Dave Goldberg, who suffered a heart attack aged 47 while on vacation in Mexico to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The couple, who were introduced by Goldberg’s brother, went public with their romance in summer last year. Bernthal is understood to have popped the question with a ring that has five diamonds to represent each of their five children.

A source told People they were engaged on February 1 after a hike in Vermejo Park Ranch on the border of New Mexico and Colorado that ‘recreated their first date’.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg led the congratulations on Monday, replying to Sheryl’s post, writing: ‘Congrats! You’re wonderful for each other and I’m so happy for both of you.’

Bernthal, 46, who is the co-founder and CEO of Kelton Global, is a divorced father of three. After Mr Goldberg’s death Bernthal shared a tribute to him on Facebook saying he was ‘Truly one of the kindest, most generous, talented, and enjoyable guys ever.’

Dave’s brother Rob Goldberg is also Bernthal’s best friend and he thought that he and Sandberg would be a good match because of their shared values and dedication to their children, according to reports.

The source said: ‘Tom is Rob’s best friend, and it is really special that Dave’s brother was the one to connect them.

‘He’s this really nice, down to earth guy. They’re both devoted parents. It’s a nice thing that it has worked out so well.’

Friends said they were attracted to each other because of their shared values as dedicated parents.

A source told People: ‘They just clicked right away and have been completely committed to each other since they met.

‘The Sandberg/Goldberg and Bernthal families have become very close and are thrilled that both of them have found happiness. Both Tom and Sheryl share a strong commitment to all the same things, especially family and philanthropy.’

On Monday Bernthal replied to Sandberg’s post writing: ‘I love you so much and couldn’t be more excited about spending the rest of our lives together.’

Chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer at Facebook wrote: ‘So so happy for you both!’

Rob Goldberg told People: ‘They both see the world in the same way. Their kids are No. 1. They are blending their families and their lives and that’s a testament to how in love they are. They’re building a future going forward together.’

He added: ‘Both of them have gone through loss, and just because you have gone through loss doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to happiness and joy again.

‘They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids’ lives better.’

The couple had been spotted enjoying each other’s company at a country music concert in Boise, Idaho last summer.

They were said to be based in different U.S. cities but were seeing each other regularly and are making their relationship work by ‘travelling a lot’. It is not known if either has moved since.

Sandberg had two children with her late husband.

Dave Goldberg died suddenly in 2015 after he suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Mexico to celebrate a friend’s birthday. He died aged 47 of cardiac arrest after falling off a treadmill while the family was vacationing.

In Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy, Sandberg reveals how she found her husband on the floor.

She said: ‘We found Dave on the floor, lying by the elliptical machine, his face slightly blue and turned to the left, a small pool of blood under his head.

‘We all screamed. I started CPR. Rob took over from me. A doctor came and took over from him.’

In her book Sandberg, who had been married for 11 years, explains how the couple’s two children collapsed from grief at their father’s funeral.

She recounts how she had to tell them their father died and how at Mr Goldberg’s funeral they ‘got out of the car and fell to the ground, unable to take another step’.

She writes: ‘I lay on the grass, holding them as they wailed.’

Before meeting Bernthal, she dated Activation Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, 56, for three years.

A source close to Sandberg and Kotick said they broke up as they are ‘very different people’. However, they ‘remain great friends’, according to the source.

Bernthal has won an Emmy Award as a producer for NBC News and worked in the Clinton White House before founding consumer insights and strategy consulting firm Kelton Global.

His website explains how he is originally from Washington DC, but settled in Los Angeles in 2000 and has lived near Venice Beach since 2007.