Fair City set to return to TV screens next month

FAIR CITY WILL return to Irish screens in early September after production was ceased in March due to the pandemic.

RTÉ said the show is returning to production with “new procedures and systems” in place for safety reasons.

The storyline of the programme will reflect life in Ireland with Covid-19.

Filming and production paused in March due to Covid-19 restrictions and the last recorded episode aired on 12 April.

RTÉ said it “continues to implement its working safely on site protocols” which have been developed in line with HSE guidelines and government Covid-19 recommendations.

Filming RTÉ’s Fair City.



Source: beta bajgart

Executive producer Brigie deCourcy said health and safety systems were a priority before committing to a return date in order to “protect the health and well-being of our actors, writers, directors and crew”.

“We have been eager to get back to production, but the priority was the health and safety of the whole team. Everyone is delighted that we are now in a position to get back to telling stories and bringing fun and chaos back to Carrigstown,” deCourcy said in a statement.

RTÉ said the production team will “respond to any developing HSE guidelines, and review and align our practices as appropriate”.