Families can claim Aldi £15 voucher every week under new school meals scheme

CORONAVIRUS has closed schools across the country which has affected low income families who may be struggling with bills. In response to this, the government has launched a Free School Meal voucher scheme which allows families to receive a weekly shopping voucher worth £15.

A variety of supermarkets have signed up to the scheme which provides people with a lot of options. The vouchers can be used in a number of well-known shops including Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Recently, another supermarket has signed up to the scheme which will be especially relieving for struggling families. Aldi will now also accept the vouchers which will be good news for people on low incomes. This is because Aldi provides what is generally considered to be a low cost offering. Coronavirus affected how schools can provide school meals during the lockdown and the state recently updated guidance for how they should handle the situation.

The government encouraged the country’s schools to provide families with meals or food parcels where possible, but they acknowledged that this may not be possible for everyone. Because of this, the government launched a national voucher scheme. This scheme will allow schools to offer families of pupils eligible for benefits-related free school meals vouchers to be used elsewhere. These supermarket vouchers will not cost the schools anything (as they’ll be covered by the state) and they will be passed on to the adult(s) responsible for the child in question. Once everything is established, the school should send the parents a redemption “eCode” which can then be used to create an “eGift” card. This can sound a bit complex but the receiving family will be sent instructions on what to do.

Using the voucher itself should be relatively simple as the holder will simply need to show the code on their phone at the supermarket. The scheme should be hugely beneficial as there are around 1.3 million children in the UK who would normally receive benefits-related free school meals, therefore making them eligible. Children may be eligible for this scheme if the claimant(s) receive any of the following benefits: Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

the guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit (provided they’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)

Working Tax Credit run-on – paid for 4 weeks after they stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit – if they apply on or after 1 April 2018. The household income must also be less than £7,400 a year

The government provides a tool on their website for families to check on their eligibility for this scheme and all that is required (to start with) is a postcode. According to Vicky Ford, the Minister for Children and Families, the scheme has been successful so far. In announcing the Aldi partnership she said: “We are focused on making sure that the 1.3 million disadvantaged children who would normally have a free school meal do not go hungry as a result of staying home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We encourage schools to work with their suppliers to arrange food parcels or collections. “Where this is not possible, we have launched a national scheme for schools to provide supermarket vouchers. “So far, Edenred report that £15 million worth of vouchers have been converted into supermarket gift cards by schools and families. “Today I am pleased to announce that supermarket Aldi has joined the list of supermarkets who can accept the national scheme gift cards and parents will be able to order Aldi.”