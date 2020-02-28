Family of New York inmate, 22, sue the correctional officers who they claim brutally pummeled him

A 22-year-old inmate was driven to commit suicide after he was brutally battered by correctional officers at a New York facility, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family.

The 45-page suit, filed Monday in Buffalo Federal Court, alleges that Dante Taylor was pummeled with batons, fists and feet before he was hogtied and thrown down a flight of stairs on the night of October 6, 2017, at the Wende Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo.

Roughly 12 hours later, Taylor was found dead in his cell. He was found seated with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck.

Included in the suit are graphic photos showing the scope of Taylor’s injuries, with his face so swollen that his eye is practically shut closed.

Filed by Taylor’s mother and grandmother, Darlene and Temple McDay, the suit lists a series of individuals associated with the correctional and medical facilities that Taylor had frequented in the days and hours leading up to his suicide. The suit states that two sergeants and two corrections officers were involved in the attack.

‘Plaintiffs commence suit against the correction officers who brutally beat Darlene’s son beyond recognition on the evening of his death and the officials and practitioners who recklessly and callously failed to initiate appropriate suicide prevention measures and denied her son good and accepted treatment throughout his time in DOCCS custody,’ the lawsuit reads.

Taylor, a former Marine, was serving a life sentence for the murder of Sarah Goode – a 21-year-old Long Island mother whose raped, stabbed and beaten body was found in the woods in 2014. He had been pursuing legal appeals to his conviction, the lawsuit states.

As a result of his death, a judge entered an order of abatement on the Goode murder case.

The 22-year-old is said to have ‘checked the boxes for many chronic risk factors for suicide,’ according to the suit.

As an adult, Taylor repeatedly shared his experience being physically and sexually abused as a child. He allegedly that his mother’s former boyfriend was responsible for the abuse. The suit states that around 2009, Taylor tried to hang himself in his grandmother’s home.

Taylor was hospitalized and spent some of his teen years in an in-patient facility for young people before graduating high school and joining the Marines in 2013.

While in the Marines, Taylor is said to have attempted suicide by hanging in April 2014. As a result, he was discharged from the Marines on medical grounds.

He was arrested for the murder of Goode just three months later. And just weeks before his July 2016 conviction, Taylor married his childhood friend Janine Conroy.

Taylor was evaluated during his intake into the DOCCS (New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision) and it was determined that his suicide risk warning signs or triggers included ‘his current incarceration, suicide attempts, lengths of prison term, severity of crime, substance abuse and medical issues.’

He was subsequently diagnosed ‘on Axis 1: unspecified anxiety disorder, unspecified depressive disorder,’ with moderate alcohol and cannabis use disorders as well. Doctors designated Taylor as having Mental Health Level 3 and determined that he ‘does not have Serious Mental Illness (SMI) diagnosis.’

Taylor was prescribed Celexa and Vistaril – an antidepressant and a sedative – and transferred to Wende, where he repeatedly expressed a desire to kill himself. During an assessment, Taylor reportedly said ‘I can’t take this, I’ve lost everything’.

During the assessment, Taylor noted that he had been harassed by an officer who declared that he was a ‘snitch.’ He attempted to request protective custody but was allegedly threatened by the officer and failed to go through with the request.

Taylor was put on overnight suicide watch for a day but his mental health level was not changed to reflect the nature of his suicidal tendencies. The former Marine was placed on an intense medical plan and had to attend regular therapy sessions but doctors marked ‘no’ when asked about serious, persistent mental illness.

By the start of the new year in 2017, Taylor was seeking help after learning that his wife was allegedly seeing another man. The couple filed for divorce just two weeks later.

Taylor reportedly abused synthetic marijuana (K2), ‘molly’ and other substances while at Wende. He had to be transferred to the Erie County Medical Center after experiencing effects from the drugs on June 22, 2017.

DOCCS disciplined Taylor for the substance abuse and sentenced him to 120 days in solitary confinement known as ‘Keeplock’.

‘Keeplock has been recognized as a tortuous experience that can “exacerbate pre-existing mental illness and create new mental health challenges for any person,” the lawsuit reads.

Taylor remained in isolation for roughly four months, which the suit claims contributed to his deteriorating mental state. He lost his visiting, phone and package privileges during that time. Taylor was eventually released from Keeplock in September.

The suit shares that Taylor attempted suicide by using a bedsheet in July 2017. It also states that health professionals contacted Darlene McDay and expressed worry over Taylor’s mental health state. It was communicated by the two parties that Taylor’s grandfather was not doing well with his health.

While these events transpired, medical staff failed to designate Taylor in another mental health category.

On October 5, two days before Taylor committed suicide, the inmate reportedly had a negative reaction to K2 and was taken to the infirmary. It was then that medical personnel learned that Taylor’s grandfather had died.

A doctor noted that Taylor appeared to have ‘vague suicidal ideation and some symptoms of psychosis. But medical personnel again failed to really acknowledge Taylor’s mental history and moved him from facility to facility, the suit states.

Taylor was discharged to his cell on the morning of October 6, where he would be later beat while having a seizure related to K2 drug use.

The suit states that men in the adjoining cells could hear Taylor scream as ‘the sound of sticks’ hit his body. Taylor was reportedly beaten unconscious.

When at the Wende infirmary, doctors determined that Taylor suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso and extremities. The suit claims that defendants tried to cover up the assault by suggesting that Taylor banged his head against his cell wall.

The suit states the medical professionals were aware of the events leading up to the beating but failed to keep Taylor under supervision. A nurse noted that Taylor was in severe pain and unable to chew food due to the swelling on his face. That same nurse denied Taylor access to his emergency contact in the hours leading up to his death, noting that he had ‘thanked’ her for ‘helping’ him.

It also claims that Taylor communicated with his mother that numerous correction officers were abusing his rights and would deprive him of shower use, among other things. McDay reportedly requested an investigation before her son’s death but was never informed of what was happening with that, the suit reads.

The suit claims that ‘all defendants should have been particularly vigilant in their treatment of Mr. Taylor given the prevalence of suicide in New York prisons generally and at Wende specifically.’ It states that 50 New York state prisoners were said to have committed suicide in a five-year period until 2018.

The suit claims that the defendants were ‘deliberately indifferent to Mr. Taylor’s serious medical condition,’ repeatedly failing to ‘act on information that indicated that Mr. Taylor was in grave danger.’

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for medical malpractice, excessive force and wrongful death.