Family receives 55,000 copies of same payment statement in the mail from student loan company

A student loan company sent an Ohio man 55,000 copies of the same statement – so many pieces of mail that it took him two trips to get them all home.

Dan Cain, of Twinsburg, Ohio, said he was suspicious when a postal worker at his local post office told him recently that his mail wouldn’t fit through the front door of the office.

When Cain drove his truck around to the back of the building, he found a postal worker wheeling out two large bins of letters, WOIO-TV reported.

The 55,000 pieces of mail were divided up into 79 small bins, each with about 700 letters in them.

The cost of that number of stamps at retail postage rates exceeds $30,000.

Cain had to make two trips to get all those letters home. They’re now sitting in his garage.

The letters turned out to be exact duplicates of the same document – a statement from College Avenue Student Loan Company for the college tuition loan Cain and his wife, Dee, had taken out for their daughter.

‘I was shocked, are you kidding me, who makes that kind of mistake,’ Cain told the news station, noting that he later found out that he might have had the option to tell the post office to return the mail to the company, rather than take it all home.

Officials from College Ave Student Loans said in an email Monday that it apologized for the error in its mailing system and was putting corrective measures in place to prevent it from happening in the future.

‘We are working with Dan directly on a remedy, including picking up the mail from him if possible and a statement credit for the inconvenience,’ the company’s chief operating officer, Tim Staley, said.

Cain said that he hoped the mailing error doesn’t occur again, otherwise ‘I might just have to return to sender,’ he told WOIO.

On top of being sent so many extra statements, Cain believes the statements were wrong, because the incorrect interest rate had been used to calculate the payment.

College Ave Student Loans denied this, however.

College Ave Student Loans said in the email Monday that there wasn’t an error in the calculation.

‘The rate matches what was disclosed when the loan was originated,’ Staley said, adding they also were working with Cain to resolve his questions regarding the interest rate.