Family unable to get Universal Credit face paying £250 charge a month in battle to get by

CORONAVIRUS is having a devastating impact across the UK and the world, hitting the population not only in terms of health but financially too. Amid the crisis, one family – who are not eligible for Universal Credit – has told Express.co.uk about an “unfair” charge they face as they try to cope in these unprecedented times.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the UK go into lockdown, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. The emergency measures have resulted in much of the population being affected financially, with claims for Universal Credit surging, while others have been placed on furlough leave via the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

However, some employees have been left unable to seek help under either of these forms of financial support. This includes Jack, whose name has been changed. He is a father-of-one with his second child on the way, and was made redundant in early January. While Jack secured a job back in February, his new employer has said that his start date won’t be until the crisis has “blown over”. Jack’s wife, who works as a project manager for the NHS, is pregnant and is due to have an operation on her lungs, putting her in the government’s “increased risk from coronavirus” category. It means that while Jack’s aware supermarkets are recruiting during the crisis, Jack’s wary about taking on such a role during this time, as he doesn’t want to risk COVID-19 being passed onto his wife.

Ineligible for Universal Credit, Jack explains they’re currently living on around £150 per fortnight via Jobseeker’s Allowance and his wife’s income, but in September, she is due to take maternity leave. “I know there’s time yet but obviously there’s still concern, that if it doesn’t blow over by then, how we will be financially,” he says. The couple, who are already parents to their three-year-old, had intended to buy their first home together this year. Having put inheritance money into Lifetime ISAs, they’d managed to save up a deposit of £20,000 for their mortgage. However, like many, plans to purchase property are now on hold. “We were hoping to move out before we had the baby, which is due in September,” Jack explains. “Obviously it’s going to be difficult now for anyone.” The couple, both in their 30s, aren’t eligible for Universal Credit due to their savings exceeding the £16,000 limit.

In order to top up their income for the necessities that the young family need to pay for, they fear their only option is to dip into the money saved in their Lifetime ISAs. But, as it’s not being taken out for their first home as they’d planned, they’re all too aware that this would mean they face a 25 percent withdrawal charge. Under the Lifetime ISA rules, savers can pay in up to £4,000 into their Lifetime ISA each tax year, with the government then adding a 25 percent government bonus. The money can be withdrawn from this ISA if it’s because the saver is: Buying their first home

Aged 60 or older

Terminally ill, with less than 12 months to live. For any other reason, savers will pay a 25 percent charge for their withdrawal of cash or assets from this account. The Gov.uk website states: “The withdrawal charge aims to recover the government bonus received and apply an extra charge to the original savings.

“This means if you treat your Lifetime ISA as a short-term savings product, you could get back less than you paid in.” “I understand there’s a £16,000 threshold [for Universal Credit] but it’s not like we can just go to our [LISA] savings,” Jack says. The family inherited the money, giving them a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to raise a deposit for a property of their own. But, as well as facing spending a portion of the house deposit on their living costs during the coronavirus crisis, Jack’s worried about their savings depleting further due to the 25 percent withdrawal charge. While he doesn’t think they’ll need to use the entirety of their savings for the deposit to pay for things such as rent, bills and car costs during the crisis, Jack’s worried their savings will take a bigger hit due to the Lifetime ISA penalty. “It seems a bit unfair. If the government could waive that charge, great,” he says. “That’s some sort of help, but even with that, you’re better off being on benefits.” Jack’s calculated how much the family will need to withdraw in order to take out, and is aware that for every £1,000 they take out, they’d pay a £250 charge. He estimates that they’ll need to take out around £1,000 each month in order to supplement their other forms of income to get by.