Fans blast Disneyland as the theme park raises ticket prices AGAIN

Disneyland has raised admission prices, sparking outrage on social media.

The Anaheim, California theme park implemented the fare hikes on Tuesday – just 13 months after they last boosted ticket prices.

The cost of a day pass can now set visitors back more than $200 on certain days – a move which is not going down well with members of the general public.

‘Seriously ⁦@Disney⁩? Are you out of your minds? I will never go to Disney park again. $209 to stand in lines & be with a million people in a small park? No thanks – guess they don’t make enough on the rest of the overpriced stuff,’ one Twitter user blasted.

Another told the corporation that they ‘should be ashamed’ by the price increase.

‘This is outrageous. You would think with the monopoly you’ve ‘acquired’ you’d be more thoughtful of the people you will be pricing out of the park,’ they stated.

However, not everyone was upset – with one stating the increases helped to keep crowds at bay.

‘This is basic economics and crowd control. The higher the price the less people in the park. I’d hate to plan a trip to Disney and pay for my tickets and drive for two days and all to show up to a park and be told I can’t even go in because there’s too many people,’ the person wrote.

The cost of a one-day one-park pass to Disneyland now ranges from $104 to $154, depending on the day and the time of year.

The cheapest $104 ticket only provides entry on a ‘low-demand day’ – such as a Tuesday or Wednesday in the relatively quiet month of March.

But the cost blows out to $154 (up from $149) on ‘high-demand days’, which includes most Saturdays and Sunday every month of the year.

Disney also offers a ‘park-hopper pass’ which allows visitors to toggle between Disneyland and its neighboring California Adventure Park on a single day.

The cost of that pass on a ‘high-demand day’ will now set tourists back $209 – up from $199.

It marks the first time in the park’s 65 year history that a day pass has exceeded the $200 mark.

While many have slammed the price hikes, Disney is standing by the increase.

‘A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,’ a spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

Theme park consultant John Gerner told the publication that Disney will soon learn whether or not visitors will be turned off by yet another fare increase.

‘They will begin to see it in customer surveys. That is going to be a sign that they’ve [Disney] gone too far — if they’ve gone too far,’ he stated.

Despite previous ticket price increases, it seems tourists can’t keep away from the famous theme park.

Los Angeles Times recently reported that there has been no significant reduction in wait times for rides.

But that could now change, according to social media reaction. .

‘I think Disney has reached a tipping point re: park ticket prices. It’s just gotten too expensive for most people to justify,’ one stated.