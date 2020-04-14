Fans convinced of Conor McGregor next battle after UFC 249 statement – ‘McGregor-Diaz 3’

UFC followers are clamouring to see Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3.

UFC followers are sure that they’re going to see Conor McGregor combat Nate Diaz for the THIRD time, after the news that Tony Ferguson would certainly be fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Khabib Nurmagomedov was originally meant to encounter Ferguson yet the Russian is stuck in his home country because of the coronavirus.

Dana White verified on Instagram that Ferguson would certainly face Gaethje for the interim globe light-weight title on April 18. The occasion was initially set up for Brooklyn, New York, yet it will certainly now reportedly occur on the west coastline. Gaethje was reportedly being lined up as McGregor’s following challenger however those strategies appear to be dead in the water now.

And now followers are convinced the’ll get the battle they’ve sought considering that 2016 – McGregor vs Diaz 3. “So currently either Conor remains until hereafter victor battles khabib. Which could be 2021 currently. Or mcgregor diaz 3,” one said. This individual created: “So Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for an acting light-weight title with the victor dealing with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title marriage bout later in the year.

“I’ve intended to see this for a lengthy time as well as I believe a lot of fans have too. It’s time. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3.” “If Ferguson wins he’ll fight Khabib in the meantime simply do McGregor Diaz 3,” this fan stated. While an additional included: “This sets up McGregor Diaz 3.” Another created::”Got ta do Mcgregor Diaz 3 since the khabib fight is 2 battles far from Conor.”

One said thoroughly: “Gaethje just lost out on a Conor cash advance the battle doesn’t make feeling if he loses to Tony the entire reason was Gaethje was on a 3 battle win streak eliminate him it’s Conor, Tony as well as Khabib this sets up McGregor vs Diaz 3 extremely nicely unless Gaethje pulls a distress.” As well as an additional UFC follower included: “International Fight Week. McGregor vs Diaz 3.0.” “Does the majority desire to see Diaz vs. McGregor 3?” Included this follower. And finally, this one said: “He avoids Conor if he wins, which … might arrangement McGregor v Diaz 3? #UFC 249.”