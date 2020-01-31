Far-left Antifa to hold mass anti-cop rally in New York City demanding FREE subway rides

Mass protests against New York City police officers, organized by a far-left Antifa group, have begun.

The group, known as Decolonize This Place, says its organizing the demonstration not just against police presence in the subway system but also in protest of train fares.

Photos shows glue being poured over subway turnstiles, doors being held open with zip ties and vandalism on the walls of stations.

A main protest will take place at Grand Central Station in midtown at 5pm.

Decolonize This Place, posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday saying it was planning a demonstration for ‘J31,’ or Friday, January 31.

‘We encourage you to link up with your friends, your family, and think of the ways you can move in affinity to build, and f**k s**t up on J31 all day long,’ a masked man with a disguised voice says on the Twitter video.

‘The mood for J31 is simple: F**k your $2.75. No cops in the MTA, free transit, no harassment period, and full accessibility.’

An organizer reportedly told Patch that the march will also contain art and music, although details remain unclear.

The tweet has been viewed more than 316,000 times and liked more than 1,300 times as of Friday morning.

It’s gotten attention from some celebrity figures including President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

In response to the group’s message to ‘f**k s**t up’, Trump Jr tweeted: ‘Too late… The New York’s mayor has been doing that for years now.’

A New York Police Department told DailyMail.com’s in a statement that it is ‘aware of the demonstration and will have an adequate police presence in place.’

The Police Benevolent Association of New York City also issued its warning in response to the video.

‘New Yorkers should pay close attention: this is true endgame of the anti-police movement, an end of all policing & destruction of public order,’ the tweet read.

‘Our members have spent their careers – and in some cases given their lives – to bring public safety back to NYC. We can’t go backwards.’

The protest come just one week after 500 officers meant to patrol New York City transit, the Long Island Raiload and Metro-North were sworn in.

Critics blasted the movement saying there was a rise in subway arrests, particularly of minority groups.

Decolonize This Place posted on Facebook that adding the officers was ‘a declaration of war against our communities.”

“That money should not be invested in the harassing and brutalizing of Black and brown folks. It should go toward making the MTA free, well maintained, and accessible to all.”