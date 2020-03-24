Farewell Meghan Markle and Harry! Duke and Duchess finish final UK event as senior royals

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry bid farewell for the UK as they completed their final public engagement as senior royals today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step back on March 31, but the pair have no public engagements listed on the official royal diary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may still carry out some private engagement with their patronages before they head back to Canada, where it is understood their son Archie has remained.

Meghan has already carried out a private engagement with the National Theatre, where she is the royal patron. Today Meghan and Harry joined the Queen as well as Prince William, Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla for the Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster this afternoon. Meghan gave an awkward wave to Kate as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats in front of the couple.

Prince William gave a quick hello but Kate appeared to avoid eye-contact. The Duchess of Sussex wore a bold green, caped dress and matching hat for her last UK engagement with Harry.

Meghan’s Emilia Wickstead dress was paired with a William Chambers hat, a dark green bag by Gabriella Hearst and light tan Aquazzura pumps. Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Kate opted to recycle her scarlet Catherine Walker coat dress and matching red fascinator. The Duchess of Cambridge last wore the double-breasted coat dress on Christmas Day at Sandringham in 2018, when she joined other members of the Royal Family for the traditional church service.

It could be a sweet nod to Meghan as the dress was pictured in the now iconic ‘Fab-Four’ photo of the Sussexes and Cambridges. It is unclear the exact date when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to Canada. Meghan and Harry joined the Queen for church on Sunday.