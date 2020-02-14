Farmer is killed and five others seriously injured in vicious mob lynching in India

A farmer was killed and five seriously injured in a vicious mob lynching in a village in India after false rumours were spread that they were ‘child thieves.’

Shocking video footage shows villagers in a frenzy attacking the six men, beating them with sticks and stone slabs and smashing up their cars in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Ganesh Khasi died and two others are fighting for their lives after yesterday’s attack. Police arrested three men today and charged them with murder and arrested 15 others.

Police said the wealthy farmers had been trying to collect 150,000 rupees (£1,600) they had paid in advance to three labourers from the village of Khirkiya who failed to carry out work they had agreed to do.

The farmers were told by the labourers to come and collect the money but were attacked by a gang of men when they arrived and then chased in their cars to the village of Borlai 20 miles away.

When they got stuck in a traffic jam, the workers leapt out and shouted that the farmers were fleeing after abducting children from Khirkiya, whipping up a murderous frenzy.

Dozens of other villagers gathered to watch the brutal attack and filmed it on their mobile phones.

The farmers were dragged from their cars and relentlessly beaten. One video shows a uniformed police officer trying to stop the mob but being ignored.

Police superintendent Aditya Pratap Singh said: ‘Provoked by the rumour, the mob of villagers attacked the six men in two cars with stones and rods.

‘All six men were dragged out of their vehicles and attacked brutally.

‘Our officers meanwhile got to know that some men were being attacked on suspicion of child theft.

‘Cops rushed to the spot and managed to bring them to Manawar hospital. One of the critically injured men was rushed to Indore, but died midway,’

Mr Singh said the farmers had paid wages in advance but the workers failed to turn up claiming they had to go to a wedding.

He said: ‘They had paid 250,000 rupees (£2,700) to the three labour contractors recently, but the contractors didn’t supply the promised labour.

‘The contractors returned 100,000 rupees (£1,000) to the farmers and asked the farmers to come to Khirkiya village for getting the outstanding 150,000 rupees.’

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said: ‘Such incidents shame humanity and should not be tolerated.

‘Instructions have been issued to take strict action against those found guilty.’

Police named Avtar Singh, Bhuvaan Singh and Jaam Singh as the three men charged with murder.