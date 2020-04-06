Farmer was first man killed by UFO after ‘aliens shot at him from flying saucer’

Farmer Luis Barraso Fernandes was “shot at by an alien flying saucer” and died several days later according to expert Philip Mantle

A farmer was the first person in the world to be killed by a UFO, says an investigator of alien encounters.

Luis Barroso Fernandes was “shot at by an alien flying saucer” and died several days later according to expert Philip Mantle.

Luis is said to have heard a strange buzzing sound and spotted an unknown object in the sky ­before the attack a few miles outside the town of Quixada, Brazil.

Two students, military personnel and a local radio broadcaster also reported seeing the UFO over the city on the same date.

Mr Mantle, of Pontefract, West Yorks, has backed the astonishing claim by publishing the book UFO Contacts In Brazil.

According to its account, the flying disc landed 100ft from Mr Fernandes in 1973 and two aliens emerged, with one holding a torch.

The farmer was then zapped in the face with the device, leaving both him and his donkey paralysed. Mr Fernandes died 20 years later in a psychiatric hospital.

The book’s author Thiago Luiz Ticchetti said:“Many people claim to have come into direct contact with a UFO and some even claim that it has hurt them as a result.

“Contact with a UFO is not common at all but when the UFO in question shoots a beam of light at you, a light that hits you full in the face is extremely rare.

“We will probably never know, but this is one of the most bizarre and rarest such close encounters on record, of that there is no doubt.”