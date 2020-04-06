Farmer’s face ripped off by plough after falling off tractor

Kisan Pawar had his life saved by surgeons after falling off a tractor in India and colliding with a plough. The accident tore off his face as the rotating blades of machine “instantly crushed” him

A farmer’s face was ripped off by a plough after he fell off a tractor.

Surgeons dramatically saved the life of Kisan Pawar, 36, after the rotating blades of machinery “instantly crushed” his face.

He turning the vehicle at the edge of his field when it went off balance and overturned, throwing him under the vehicle.

The plough tore off the skin and breaking countless bones, medics said.

The horrified family who were working nearby rushed to his aid, and took him to the nearest medical experts, at Anuchandra Hospital in Baramati, India, on March 25.

After taking one look at his face, doctors called expert micro-vascular surgeon Dr Abhishek Ghosh, from 100km away in Pune.

Worried he wouldn’t be able to travel, or afford expensive surgery, Dr Ghosh travelled to his patient’s bedside.

Dr Ghosh said: “The doctor from Baramati contacted me and told me about the patient.

“He told me that the patient was not very affording and will be unable to afford the cost of big hospitals in Pune.

“Also, it would be very difficult for the family in the lockdown period [to contain spread of coronavirus] to manage everything. So, it was decided to operate him in Anuchandra Hospital at Baramati itself.”

Kisan, from the outskirts of Baramati town in the state of Maharashtra, India, was given treatment to reduce the swelling and had surgery on March 30. Medics fitted a tracheostomy before the seven hour operation.

Dr Ghosh said: “His entire facial structure was distorted and facial bones were in pieces.

“What made it more difficult was that all the bones in the midface were crushed and in small pieces. There was no support to the face.

“Both the orbits had blowout fractures with herniation of the fat in the sinus. The nose was completely open and was open to the sinus. The palate was also in two pieces. Even the mandible was fractured.”

The surgeon first aligned the jaw area and fixed it with plates and screws, before the vertical and horizontal buttresses of the face were reconstructed.

He added: “Then the orbital blowout was repaired and plated. Finally, the soft tissue of the lips and nose were reconstructed.”

The farmer is said to be recovering well, and his soft tissue is expected to heal in two or three weeks, while the bones are expected to be repaired in two or three months time.

Dr Ghosh added: “The external appearance of the patient will improve with time as swelling reduces. The bony alignment has come good.”

He has performed many similar complex surgeries, including the reattachment of the hand of a four-year-old boy injured by a grass cutter in early February.