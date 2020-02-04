Fascinating video shows octopus outsmart first ever escape room built for the animals

A new video has shown just how intelligent octopuses are, with one of the planet’s most unique species managing to work its way of an escape room in every one of four challenges with varying difficulty levels.

Video from Octolab TV shows an eight-limbed mollusc named Rudy use its smarts to get out of a cage in several different scenarios.

The underwater recording posted last Wednesday aimed to find out whether soft-bodied animals, usually associated with squids and cuttlefish, really deserve the title of ‘nature’s craftiest escape artist’.

‘We sat down and devised the first ever escape room for an octopus.

‘After all, escape rooms are great fun! If they are stimulating and entertaining for us, wouldn’t they be equally beneficial for an octopus?’ Octolab TV asks in the caption accompanying the clip.

First up, Rudy is put through a Hidden Door Challenge, an easy game using plants to disguise the escape route.

It takes an impressive one minute and 19 seconds to emerge from the cage.

Level two sees Rudy undergo the moderate Tube Challenge, where he must find the hole and squeeze through a narrow tube to get out.

Three minutes and 11 seconds later the octopus is free.

The ‘difficult’ Bridge Challenge, requires Rudy to climb onto and cross a shallow bridge. Three minutes and 54 seconds later, the octopus is through the other side.

Octolab TV said Rudy was selected because of his playful character and average size.

He’s described as ‘big enough to be streetwise’, and ‘small enough to have plenty of space to move around’ in the escape room.

The final challenge is less so to do with his size.

Labelled ‘very difficult’, level four leaves Rudy with only 15 seconds to escape through a gate after pushing a red button.

But the octopus is further challenged with a change in scenery in the Synchronized Button task, as the lighting suddenly turns green.

The channel ensured viewers their main concern was to ensure that the experiment is 100% safe for the octopus and said they would not allow the octopus to stay in the escape room for more than a few minutes each round ‘in order to eliminate the possibility of him getting stressed’.

The creators of the game said they enjoyed planning the escape routes ‘enormously’ and would like to revisit the experiment again in the future.