Father, 32, is arrested for shoving a man out of his wheelchair in Target

Police have detained a man in California who forcibly removed a man from his wheelchair inside a Target after the two got into a disagreement over a handicapped parking spot outside of the store.

Jimmie Tiger, of San Ramona, was arrested on January 19 and charged with attempted kidnapping and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury for the assault that took place at a Pleasant Hill Target.

According to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, authorities were called to the Target on January 11 where they found the victim receiving medical treatment for injuries he sustained in the assault.

The department shares that the victim is a member of the functional needs community and requires a wheelchair.

The victim explained to authorities that he had confronted the motorist outside of Target after noticing that he was unlawfully parked in the handicapped parking section.

After getting into the brief verbal altercation, the victim went inside the store but was followed by Tiger.

Tiger, 32, is said to have demanded that the victim go back to the parking lot and apologize to his wife for getting into the parking disagreement.

The man attempted to wheel the victim out of the store against his will, violently throwing the victim out of the chair once he refused to go.

Witnesses rushed to help the victim until authorities arrived, getting a partial license plate for the vehicle connected to Tiger.

Pleasant Hill authorities were then able to identify Tiger through the vehicle

‘This case demonstrates the benefits we all experience when community members and law enforcement work together to find a quick resolution for cases such as this,’ Lieutenant Scott Vermillion shared.

Tiger appears to be a repeat offender, having been arrested for a $37,000 jewelry heist from an Oregon Costco in 2015. He pleaded not guilty to the theft and conspiracy charges in relation to that incident, the Mail Tribune reports.