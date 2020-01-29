Father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children

A California father has been arrested in connection to the deaths of five of his infant children, a case that the sheriff said ‘has haunted my agency for years.’

‘I cannot think of a case more disturbing than this one. There can be no victim more innocent than an infant and unfortunately this case involves five of them,’ Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said.

Paul Perez, 57, of Delano, was arrested at a state prison days before he was expected to be released on unrelated charges. He is now being held in connection to the deaths of his children born between 1992 and 2001.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday on five counts of first-degree murder, as well as related assault charges.

Each of the murder counts comes with attached special circumstance, making it a death penalty-eligible case, according to officials.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the killings involved lying in wait and torture, though he did not immediately reveal other details.

He and Sheriff Lopez also declined to address the possible roles of additional family members, including the children’s mother or mothers, in this case.

Authorities started investigating after the decomposed remains of the child identified last October as three-month-old Nikko Lee Perez were found in a sealed, submerged box by a fisherman in 2007 in an irrigation slough.

Those remains were identified in October using new DNA techniques that authorities have begun applying widely in the wake of other recently solved cases. Department of Justice officials checked the database weekly for direct matches.

‘Sadly, during this investigation we learned that Nikko was not an only child,’ the sheriff said.

The infant´s body was found on March 29, 2007, in an irrigation canal popular with anglers looking for carp or catfish. A fisherman named Brian Roller told local news reporters at the time that he shot an arrow into the murky water, and it struck a box buried under the mud.

When he hauled the box out of the water and opened it, he found stones used to weigh it down and the baby’s badly decomposed body wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities said a decomposed diaper was also in the box, indicating the infant had been cared for at some point.

Investigators immediately treated the case as a homicide and submitted the baby’s DNA to the US Department of Justice in hopes of obtaining an identity.

They also enlisted the help of a forensic anthropologist, who determined the remains were those of a boy about one month old who died of blunt force trauma.

Testing showed that Nikko had siblings fathered by Perez. It is now believed all children had been murdered in infancy.

One sibling, Kato Allen Perez, was born in Merced, California, in 1992 and is known to be dead.

Three other siblings, identified as Mika Alena Perez, born in 1995; another Nikko Lee Perez, born in 1997, and Kato Krow Perez, born in 2001, are now also believed to be dead, but their remains have not been located.

‘While I am proud of the efforts of my investigators and coroner’s office, this is not a day that will bring joy to any one of us,’ Sheriff Lopez told reporters on Monday.

According to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records, Perez was sentenced the first time in 1990 to two years for assault with intent to commit sex offense.

He was paroled two years later and was discharged from parole in 1994.

Perez was back behind bars in February 2002 after being sentenced to two years and eight months for vehicle theft as a second-striker.

After receiving credit for time served, he was paroled in January 2004, absconded in 2006 and returned to prison in March of that year.

Perez again was on and off parole between 2006-2008, and was discharged from his sentence in December 2008.

He was most recently imprisoned in August 2010 for vehicle theft as a second-striker and evading peace officer while driving recklessly.

In 2014, Perez was handed an additional four-year sentence on top of his seven-year term for possession/manufacture of deadly weapon by a prisoner, an in-prison offense. He was due to be released for post-release community supervision on Monday.