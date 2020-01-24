Father builds his son a miniature 6X6 Mercedes-Benz off-roader complete with roll cage

This is the heartwarming moment a father decides to surprise his son with a custom-built 6×6 Mercedes-Benz off-roader.

The footage, which was captured in China, shows the Instagram user warbear_dt and his son take the miniature toy for a drive and display its stylish exterior.

The father, who added a roll-cage to the custom-built vehicle, later took to social media to share his creation and inform viewers the car was equipped with thumb speed control and a handbrake.

During the clip, the father drives across an outdoor area and displays the car’s ability to move swiftly across the ground.

His son, who is seen wearing a helmet, also tests out his father’s creation and drives the vehicle through the grass area.

Taking to his Instagram page to share his creation, a translated post on the father’s video read: ‘It is almost finished, and it is equipped with thumb speed control and competitive handbrake.

‘Steering wheel angle adjustment. This is suitable for children over 4 years old, including adults! But getting in the car is a personal effort

In another post the father wrote: ‘Quiet playing off-road, the advantages of electric cars.’

Following the father’s post, social media users took to Instagram so share their awe at the father’s creativity

One user wrote: ‘What?.. that’s awesome’

While another commented: ‘So cool.’

For more videos please visit: https://www.instagram.com/warbear_dt/?utm_source=ig_embed