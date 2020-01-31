Father of boy, 4, found shot dead ‘made up home invasion story’

Police in Philadelphia revealed this afternoon that a father made up a story about an armed home invasion after his four-year-old son got access to a gun and fatally shot himself overnight.

Law enforcement officials held a press conference on Thursday afternoon and identified the father as Edward Williams Sr, 28, and his deceased son as Edward Williams Jr.

According to police, the father concocted the story about the violent break-in at his family’s home to cover up his son’s accidental shooting because he had a past criminal record and was not supposed to have firearms in his possession.

The boy was reportedly playing in a closet after midnight when he came across a 9mm Glock and fired it, accidentally killing himself.

Edward Jr’s three-year-old brother was present in the bedroom when the gun went off. Police say the boys’ father was asleep at the time of the shooting.

According to investigators, the Glock was not registered to Williams, who was said to have a history of arrests.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 28-year-old man has not been arrested in connection to his son’s death, but charges could be filed going forward, reported CBS Philadelphia.

Police officers responded to the family’s home in the 2100 block of North Lambert Street at around 1am after getting a 911 call from the elder Williams about a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by Williams, who told them his son was shot in an upstairs bedroom.

The child was found lying unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the father was at home with the four-year-old and his brother, aged two or three, while their mother was at work.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter gave a press conference at the crime scene overnight, saying the victim’s father was being interviewed by homicide detectives in the hope of learning more information about the deadly home invasion.

‘Homicide just got a warrant for the house and they’ll be searching for any evidence as to what occurred and checking the cameras in the area, but it’s very, very early in the investigation,’ Coulter said.

Early reports indicated that investigators found no evidence of a forced entry or a struggle at the residence, according to NBC10.