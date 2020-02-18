Father of sixth-grade girl stormed onto school bus with a loaded pistol

A father has been arrested after he allegedly stormed onto a middle school bus with a loaded pistol and threatened everybody on board.

Christian Goodson, 31, of Berkeley, was charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor property damage and assault counts.

Goodson’s sixth-grade daughter was reportedly involved in a fight with other girls while they waited at the school bus stop. A portion of the scuffle was caught on camera phone footage.

When the bus arrived, her father, who had arrived at the scene, tried to also get on the bus.

According to The St Louis Post-Dispatch, the students hopped on the bus, but the driver would not let Goodson on board.

The father is said to have became angry and used a pistol to break the glass on the school bus door.

Fearing that Goodson would start shooting, a district employee opened the door and let him on to the bus.

According to court documents, the irate father pointed the pistol at everyone on the school bus, before he pushed the driver and yelled: ‘You got what you wanted!’

The students then ran to the back of the bus, and Goodson took his two children and left.

The bus carried nine students, a new bus driver, a veteran driver who was mentoring the new one, and another staff member who was riding as a bus monitor because of previous disruptions and fights on the bus.

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said officers arrested Goodson later at his home and recovered the loaded pistol.

Jackson said officers also took other parents and students into custody but provided no details.

Tangie Francwar, principal of the Johnson-Wabash Sixth Grade Center, said in a letter to parents that the father was on the bus for 37 seconds and had encouraged students to fight, although the police summary doesn’t mention that. No one was hurt.

Goodson remains in custody with cash bond set at $100,000.