Father who burned his three-year-old daughter alive in a car dies of his injuries

A New York father who was accused of dousing his three-year-old daughter with gasoline and setting her on fire inside his locked car last year, killing her, has died of the burns he sustained during the incident.

Martin Pereira, 39, from Valley Stream, New York, passed away from his injuries on Tuesday at Weill Cornell Medical Center, reported the New York Daily News.

He was charged with murder, arson and reckless endangerment in the May 5, 2019, killing of his daughter, Zoey Pereira, but he never got a chance to face a judge because of the severity of his injuries.

Pereira was in the middle of a bitter custody dispute with his ex-fiancee, Cherone Coleman, when he allegedly strapped their daughter into her car seat inside his Audi A6 parked in Queens, chained the doors shut, poured gasoline all over the interior of the sedan and set it alight.

Moments before the burning, he reportedly told Coleman: ‘You’ll never see your daughter again’.

Coleman has not publicly commented on Pereira’s death, but a friend tagged her in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying that she has gotten a piece of ‘her happiness back today you really deserve all of it and more…. enjoy it.’

Police responded to reports of a car burning in the middle of the street by Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street on May 5, 2019. The Audi’s back doors had been chained shut, but the heat from the blaze melted the handle, which allowed firefighters to open the door and grab the girl.

Pereira was found running away from the car, covered in flames. A Good Samaritan stopped to help him put out the fire .

Authorities found Pereira hiding in Baisley Park Pond a few hundred feet from the car.

A police source told the New York Post: ‘The only reason [officers]found him was that a piece of his clothing was on fire. He was stripped down to his underwear.’

He was hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns to 70 per cent of his body, reported the New York Post.

Zoey was also taken to Jamaica Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Coleman, Zoey’s mother, revealed at the time that she always believed her estranged fiancee could harm her, but she never thought him capable of hurting their child.

The mother said she had tried to modify their visitation agreement to block Pereira from seeing the girl as he became increasingly vindictive, but the court ruled against her.

Pereira was subsequently allowed to watch Zoey in early May with the court’s blessing. It was only the second time he’d been entrusted with the young girl since he and Coleman split a month prior.

Coleman said she wished she had disobeyed the judge and blocked Pereira from taking her daughter.

‘I should’ve just kept her and gone to jail,’ she said a day after the tragedy.

Describing a call with Pereira just hours before the arson attack, Coleman said: ‘Just before he burned my daughter he called saying crazy things.

‘I couldn’t even understand some of them, but he said: “Do I have your attention now, b****? I got your attention now, b****. You’re never going to see your daughter again.”‘

Pereira had a history of violence and was arrested once for criminal contempt and twice for aggravated harassment against a different woman in 2013, according to the Post.