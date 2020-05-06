Fauci says ‘hundreds of millions’ of coronavirus vaccine doses could be ready as soon as January

Dr. Fauci said on Thursday that ‘hundreds of millions’ of coronavirus vaccines could become available as soon as January next year and that there are private companies expeditiously trying to produce them now after the president launched Operation Warp Speed to quickly come up with a solution to the pandemic.

The project was revealed by Bloomberg on Wednesday and had not been formally announced by the administration until Fauci’s interview.

It aims to have 300million vaccine doses ready by January despite warnings from doctors that rushing the process could lead to more deaths or health problems.

A Department of Health spokesman said it was the result of Trump rejecting the ordinary timeline for a vaccine – 12 to 18 months – and ordering it to be achieved sooner.

Companies Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Oxford University are among those that have already started preparing for producing millions of doses.

In an interview with Today on Thursday morning, Fauci confirmed the effort and said

‘You always have to say you want a vaccine that is safe and effective and that you can scale it up rapidly.

‘What is the plan right now? We’re in the early phases of a trial, phase one. When you go into the next phase, were going to safely and carefully but as quickly as we possibly can try and get an answer as to whether it works and is safe.

‘If so, we’re going to start ramping up production and you do that at risk.

‘You don’t wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing, you – at risk – start making it assuming it’s going to work and if it does, then you can scale up and hopefully get to that timeline,’ he said.

It is the shortest timeline given so far by Fauci who, until recently, had been saying it would take 12-18 months to achieve.

On Thursday, he laughed and said that he had been giving that framework since ‘January and February’ which fits with the Operation Warp Speed timeline.

He and the president have clashed on multiple occasions when Trump has tried to suggest that it could come sooner.

It came amid growing optimism over the drug remdesivir which helps patients recover 31 % faster.

The FDA is looking to approve it as early as Thursday.

An effective vaccine is what the world is waiting for to feel truly safe from the virus.

In the meantime, treatments like remdesivir could hold the answer to restarting the economy while still applying mitigation measures like social distancing and frequent hand washing to try to slow the spread as much as possible.

In the United States, more than one million people have tested positive and more than 61,000 have died.

The study was government sponsored and involved more than 1,000 patients taking part around the world. It showed that those who were given remdesivir recovered 31 percent faster than the patients who received a placebo drug.

On Wednesday night, Fauci heralded the trial results as ‘really quite important’.

‘The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.

‘Although a 31 percent improvement doesn’t seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is very important proof of concept.

‘What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,’ he said.

In an interview on Thursday with Today, he said that while the drug was not a ‘total solution’, it was an important ‘first step’ in the right direction.

‘This is the first very highly powered, placebo controlled randomized trial which is really the gold standard of how you prove something is safe or either works or doesn’t work.

‘Although the results were clearly positive from a statistical stand point, they were modest.

‘That’s important but it’s the first step in what we project will be better and better drugs coming along, either alone or in combination drugs of this type and drugs addressing other targets of the virus

‘It’s good news but this is not the total answer by any means but it’s a very important first step,’ he said.

The former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that the US needs to ‘win the vaccine race’ and become the first country to develop a jab to protect against the coronavirus.

Dr Scott Gottlieb, who led the federal agency between 2017 and April 2019, says that China and several countries in Europe are currently in the advanced stages of vaccine development.

In a op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, he says its vital the US manufactures the first vaccine because it will then be the first nation to recover.

‘The first country to the finish line will be first to restore its economy and global influence,’ Gottiieb wrote.

‘America risks being second. While friendly nations will try to share a successful product – to a point – the US can’t rely on vaccines from China or even Europe being available in America quickly.’

There are currently more than 70 companies in countries around the world working on vaccine development.

Gottileb goes on to write that scientists in China have made fast progress, with three vaccines entering advanced development.

Wang Guiqiang, director of infectious diseases at Peking University’s First Hospital, told China Daily that the country has five types of vaccines in development, with the potential to be on the market by next year.

He also points to progress being made in Europe, where several candidates are under research or have begun testing in humans.

This week, Oxford University in the UK announces it was enrolling more than 6,000 participants in a trial to show the vaccine is safe and effective

With emergency approval and if the vaccine works, ‘a few million’ doses could be available as early as September.

Of those 70 companies working on developing vaccines, Gottlieb writes that ‘fewer than 20 have the experience and manufacturing scale to pull a product through development.’

What’s more, of those 20, only five or six operate mainly in the US.

This ‘means foreign governments might try to make a claim on a vaccine before America can,’ Gottlieb writes in The Journal.

‘To win the race to a vaccine, America needs to engineer a development and regulatory process that is unprecedented in scope and urgency.’

Among the steps that need to be taken include testing at least six different vaccine candidates at the same time, he says.

There also needs to be parallel development, mainly the FDA teaming up with companies to conduct safety testing while vaccine testing is assessed in cells or animal models.

Gottlieb adds that a large safety database should be created so that researchers known as soon as possible when a vaccine works.

‘The government should also give grants to manufacturers with the most promising vaccines to rush the construction of large factories and other facilities,’ he wrote.

In the US, there are currently more than 1.05 million confirmed of the virus and more than 60,000 deaths.