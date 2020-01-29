FBI is looking into claims Ilhan Omar married her brother and ‘will share their findings with ICE’

The FBI is said to be looking into claims congresswoman Ilhan Omar married her brother and will reportedly share their findings with ICE.

Two agents met with a source who handed over information relating to the Democratic congresswoman’s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, The New York Post reports.

It is understood concerns over whether Omar wed British citizen Elmi to help with his immigration to the United States were discussed at the meeting in Minnesota in October.

Any findings will be shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, the paper reports. Anyone found guilty of committing marriage fraud faces up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI, ICE and the US Department of Education have not confirmed any investigations. Omar’s office has not commented but she has previously dismissed the claims as ‘baseless, absurd rumors’, accusing journalists of Islamophobia.

The first report that Omar and Elmi were siblings appeared on the website Somalispot in 2016. It said: ‘As soon as Ilhan Omar married him he started university at her alma mater North Dakota State University where he graduated in 2012.

‘Shortly thereafter, he moved to Minneapolis where he was living in a public housing complex and was later evicted. He then returned to the United Kingdom where he now lives.’

Due to a lack of records in war-torn Somalia, where Omar, 36, was born, the allegation that she married her brother has never been proven.

Omar has become one of the most high-profile members of Congress since her election. As one of ‘The Squad’ — along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — she has been frequently attacked by President Donald Trump, who said they should go back to where they came from, even though Omar is the only one born outside the United States.

‘There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it,’ Trump told reporters.

Omar married Elmi, a British subject, on February 12, 2009 at a Hennepin County office in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, southwest of Minneapolis, their marriage license shows. They said they lived at the same address in Columbia Heights, a suburb on the north side of the bustling city.

She had previously been married in the Islamic faith to Ahmed Hirsi, but the marriage was never formalized. She had two children with him before they supposedly split shortly before she married Elmi.

However records suggest that Omar, Elmi and Hirsi all lived together for a while.

By marrying Omar, Elmi, now 34, was allowed to enter the United States and attend North Dakota State.

They are said to have split after a couple of years but Omar waited until 2017 to divorce him. In the meantime she got back with Hirsi and had a third child in 2012.

Omar divorced Elmi in May 2017 and then married Hirsi the following January in a civil ceremony, just in time for her freshman campaign for Congress. She won the seat with 78% of the vote.

But her second marriage to Hirsi was short-lived — as Daily Mail.com reported exclusively in July last year she has now moved out of the family home and into a penthouse apartment in the trendy Mill District of Minneapolis.

In December shew was called an adulteress in divorce court by her lover’s former wife as the couple formally ended their marriage.

Beth Jordan said she wanted to ‘make a statement’ about her husband Tim Mynett having an affair with the radical Democrat, during the 16-minute hearing in Washington D.C.

Mynett left the court after the hearing grinning and clapping his hands in glee. He said he was happy with the proceedings but would not comment further.

The hearing ended abruptly shortly after Jordan, 55, spoke publicly of 37-year-old Omar’s affair with Mynett, 38. DailyMail.com first revealed the affair in July, a week after revealing that Omar had split from her husband.

She was spotted holding hands with her finance campaign manager Tim Mynett at a restaurant in Playa Del Rey, California, in March.

Hirsi tied the knot with pediatric nurse Ladan Ahmed, who had worked on Omar’s election campaign, just 37 days after divorcing the congresswoman.

DailyMail.com acquired exclusive video of the ceremony that took place in an apartment in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Rep. Ilhan Omar´s congressional career got off to a rocky start, with her provocative remarks on Israel and Jews stirring anger across the country and raising speculation that some other Minnesota Democrat might step forward to challenge her in 2020.

She off her reelection campaign Thursday night with a massive bank account and no challengers who pose a serious threat from either party.

Her campaign slogan – ‘Send her back to Congress!’ – gleefully evokes President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on her.

Omar, a Somali American immigrant, became a national figure in 2018 as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. But her tweets last February insinuating that lawmakers support Israel because they have been bought off came under intense bipartisan criticism.

She added fuel to the fire last March by suggesting that Jewish Americans have divided loyalties between the U.S. and Israel.

Omar’s only real primary threat would have to come from a Democratic officeholder, but none has stepped forward, said Kathryn Pearson, another University of Minnesota political scientist.