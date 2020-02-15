Federal judge postpone sentencing Michael Flynn National Security Advisor withdraw guilty plea

The sentencing of Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, has been postponed indefinitely.

Flynn, 61, had pleaded guilty in the Russia election interference probe but last month he asked a judge for permission to withdraw his plea.

Judge Emmet Sullivan agreed to the postponement after federal prosecutors filed a motion on Sunday to delay a number of approaching deadlines that would ultimately make Flynn’s sentencing on February 27 unlikely to happen.

In a big plea reversal, Flynn’s lawyers argued that prosecutors violated a plea agreement that he struck with them because they demanded he give false testimony.

Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general, lasted only 22 days in the job in the early days of the Trump’s administration.

He was being investigated for his contacts with Russians when he was removed and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

His lawyers claimed that after Flynn changed his legal team in June, prosecutors demanded that he admit falsely that he knowingly lied in filing forms with the Justice Department that concealed work his lobbying firm did for the government of Turkey.

‘Michael T. Flynn hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement,’ defense attorney Sydney Powell wrote.

Prosecutors had earlier said Mr Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, with a different stance taken after he hired new lawyers who leveled accusations of misconduct against the government.

A judge has since rejected those claims.

In the January court filing, defense lawyers said the Justice Department is attempting to ‘rewrite history’ by withdrawing its recommendation that Mr Flynn be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

‘Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,’ Mr Flynn’s lawyers wrote.

‘He endured massive, unnecessary, and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, his family, his scarce resources, and his life.

‘The same cannot be said for the prosecution, which has operated in bad faith from the inception of the ‘investigation’ and continues relentlessly through this specious prosecution.’

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition between Barack Obama and Trump.

The case has taken a tortured path since then.

He cooperated extensively with the government throughout 2018, but in December of that year a sentencing hearing was abruptly postponed midway through at Flynn’s request after scathing criticism from Judge Sullivan raised the prospect that he might send him to prison, even though prosecutors hadn’t recommended that at the hearing.

The judge recommended up to six months of prison time in his case, alleging he was not fully cooperating or accepting responsibility for his actions.

Flynn asked that the hearing be put off so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of avoiding any prison time.

But the Justice Department opted not to have Flynn testify in the Virginia trial of a former business associate, saying that shortly before trial, he changed his account and contradicted his own past statements – making him unreliable as a witness.

Flynn’s lawyers rejected the government’s characterization of him in their new filing.