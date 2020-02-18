Felicity Huffman heads to court-ordered community service with daughter Sophia, 19

She’s still working to complete 250 hours of community service as part of her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

And on Sunday, Felicity Huffman once again headed to her work placement, this time with daughter Sophia whose SAT scores were inflated after the former Desperate Housewives star paid $15,000.

The 19-year-old, whose dad is actor William H. Macy, carried what appeared to be a tray of muffins as she accompanied her mother into the facility.

Huffman, 57, pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge on May 13 last year and served just under two weeks in federal prison, being released on October 25.

In addition to her prison term and community service, her sentence included 12 months of probation and a $30,000 fine.

Her famous husband, with whom she also shares daughter Georgia, 17, was not charged as a result of Operation Varsity Blues.

The scandal, however, does not seem to have damaged Sophia’s ambitions to follow her famous parents into a Hollywood acting career.

She bragged on Instagram last month that she has landed a part in the second season of Jordan Peele’s rebooted Twilight Zone series for CBS All Access.

For her community service requirement, Huffman has been working at The Teen Project in Los Angeles.

The non-profit organization serves at-risk homeless and sex trafficked young women.

The Transamerica star was one of 50 parents accused of paying bribes and cheating to help their children get into some of America’s top universities.

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among those indicted in the case and they have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

The couple have been charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella and Olivia into USC as crew recruits, even though neither of them are rowers.