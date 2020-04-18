Female boxing champion Terri Harper challenges male web troll to NHS charity bout

The WBC super-featherweight title holder, 23, was accused by the lout of looking like a “bloke in a dress”

Female boxing champion Terri Harper has challenged a male web troll to an NHS charity bout.

She was targeted after sharing a video of her and other women boxers swapping gym gear for party dresses.

Her trainer Stefy Bull replied to the Twitter troll, saying: “Hi Sam with your bitch t*ts would you be willing to spar Terri?

“I’ll pay you £1,000 for six rounds, I’d also put you and your boyfriend up in a 5* hotel all expenses paid. Take up my offer #Troll.”

Welsh former WBO cruiserweight king Enzo Maccarinelli has said he will put up £2,000 for the clash to go ahead.

And Terri’s manager Eddie Hearn pledged to double it for the NHS. Yesterday Stefy said the troll hadn’t responded adding: “Terri is laughing about it. She would happily put her gloves on.

“You’ve had an offer to come and have a spar for being rude, take it up and let’s raise some money for the NHS.”

Terri, of Denaby Main near Doncaster, is the ­second British woman to hold a major title after Nicola Adams.

She didn’t respond to the abuse, but told women’s WBO super-middleweight champ-ion Franchón Crews-Dezurn, who invited her to be in the video: “I’ve come to the conclusion it’s their insecurities!

“Thanks for getting me involved in such a great video, and giving a reason to make some effort with my appearance.”