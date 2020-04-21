Fernando Alonso wants Sebastian Vettel’s seat as Ferrari contract offer branded a ‘joke’

Fernando Alonso is keen on the idea of replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari ahead of the 2021 F1 season.

Fernando Alonso is ready to make a sensational F1 comeback with Ferrari if Sebastian Vettel leaves the Prancing Horse at the end of the coming season. Alonso has been out of the F1 game since 2018 when he turned his back on the sport following a disappointing second stint with McLaren.

The Spaniard has since raced in other motorsport series and events, including the Dakar Rally, and holds out hope of securing the Triple Crown. Alonso needs a win at the Indianapolis 500 to add to his Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans victories in order to complete the famous set. The 38-year-old has kept one eye on what’s happening in F1, however, and is now said to have Vettel’s seat at Ferrari in his sights. F1-Insider.com report Alonso is positioning himself to swoop in and partner Charles Leclerc if Vettel leaves the Italians ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Two-time title winner Alonso spent five seasons with Ferrari between 2010 and 2014, finishing second in the World Drivers’ Championship on three occasions. And he has previously insisted he would only return to F1 if it was to be with a team capable of contending for podiums and wins on a regular basis. News of Alonso being seriously interested in rejoining Ferrari comes as it appears the F1 giants and Vettel are struggling to hammer out terms on a fresh contract. It is claimed by an insider familiar with negotiations that Ferrari’s first offer to extend Vettel’s stay beyond the coming winter was deemed a “joke”. Vettel is facing taking a significant hit on his current £35m-a-year wages due to his disappointing performances over the past couple of years and because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on F1.