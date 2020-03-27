Ferrari reveal Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel team orders plan for F1 2020 season

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been told where they stand regarding team orders for the F1 2020 season.

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto knows the risks of allowing Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel battle each other in the F1 2020 season, however, the team principal insisted the pair are “free to race” each other but has warned them that they have to earn the right to do so.

Leclerc and Vettel had several altercations on the track last season as the young Monegasque driver looked to stake a claim as the team's number one driver over the four-time world champion. However, the on track battle between the two culminated in them colliding during the Brazilian Grand Prix, which in turn forced both into retirement. And while it was embarrassing for Leclerc, Vettel and Ferrari, Binotto feels both drivers have learned their lesson and as a result he will allow them to race each other this season. "What happened last year was important for both of them," Binotto told F1.com.

"We discussed and had some clarity as to what I'm expecting. "The team's interest is the top priority, and the constructors' championship is a key element." However, while Binotto insisted that the drivers are free to race each other he also made it clear that the team are willing to enforce team orders if it is in Ferrari's best interest.

“They are free to race, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still apply team orders in the interests of the team,” Binotto added. “But if the team is doing well, the drivers get the benefit of it. “They are two smart and clever guys, they are getting to know each other better. What happened last year, not only in Brazil, but also in Russia when we tried to manage team orders. “These situations gave us the opportunity to discuss and when you discuss in a transparent way, you get to know each other better. “I think we have built more trust and confidence between us as a team, between the drivers, and that will be helpful in 2020.”