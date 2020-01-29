Fiance of Heidi Broussard who was murdered for her baby sets up an Amazon wishlist of gifts

The fiance of slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard has posted a donation site asking well-wishers to contribute by purchasing items for his family.

Shane Carey created the Heidi and Shane Family Fund asking for financial support for his family of three children, including newborn daughter Margot, after the body of his fiancee, Broussard, was found in a duffel bag in the trunk of a car last month.

Broussard is believed to have been killed so Margot could be kidnapped. Broussard’s former friend, Magen Fieramusca, 33, remains in a Travis County, Texas, jail on kidnapping and evidence tampering charges. As yet no one has been charged with Broussard’s murder.

Now Shane Carey is looking to start a new life with his infant daughter and other two children – and he’s asking for the public’s help.

‘How do you describe the ultimate betrayal?’ a description on the fund’s website reads.

It continues: ‘I think that’s what this story is. We are a family temporarily displaced by a brutal slaying with glimmers of hope coming from the return of my daughter.

‘In this way we are blessed.

‘The love I have for my Heidi will transcend and shine through my three children.’

The Amazon wish list was started on December 22 and has been steadily growing since then.

The most recent item – the portable personal refrigerator – was added on Sunday.

Carey is asking the public for help in buying a list of items which includes baby formula, baby nail file, a shopping cart cover for toddlers, a set of Pokemon cards, a baby walker, diapers, baseball cleats, and pajamas for babies.

Carey is also soliciting donations through a GoFundMe page whose goal is to raise a total of $50,000.

As of Monday, the crowdfunding effort has so far raised $785.

‘My name is Shane Carey and my family has been brought to its knees by the murder of Heidi, my soulmate and mother of our beautiful children,’ Carey wrote on the GoFundMe page.

‘Of course I’m going to continue working and providing for my kids but at the same time I want to reach out for help with all the costs related to this tragedy and for all that it will take to try and restore these kids to a happy and fruitful life.

‘I pray for guidance during this extremely troubling time.

‘I want to also say thanks to all that have helped me and my family get to this point.’

Carey has been keeping Heidi Broussard’s memory alive by sharing his favorite throwback photos of her and posting updates on baby Margot.

He took to Facebook earlier this month to thank everyone who has supported him through the ‘nightmare’ of Broussard’s abduction and killing after she had given birth to Margot last month.

Last week, he uploaded a 10-second video showing the squirming diaper-clad baby stretching out her tiny arms and legs on a blanket.

‘There she is,’ Carey says with a chuckle while standing over Margot.

Carey later wrote a status update addressing all of his family’s well-wishers.

‘I want to send a heartfelt thank you for all the love, prayers and support throughout this incredibly difficult time,’ he stated. ‘It has been hard for me to put my thoughts into words sooner, as my mind has been racing trying to make some sense of this nightmare.

‘I appreciate everything everyone has done, and still doing, for me and my family. Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, especially remember Heidi and her overwhelming love of life and her children.

‘Heidi would want you to think of her and her goofy ways and ability to laugh throughout every situation. I’m sorry I haven’t thanked you all personally but this whole ordeal has been overwhelming!’

The grief-stricken fiance and single father-of-three has since shared multiple photos depicting Heidi and their children during happier times.

Last week, Carey posted an image of his wife-to-be visibly enjoying her very first Popeye’s fried chicken sandwich.

The snapshot shows the mom giving the camera a playful wink and flashing the thumbs up sign with one hand, while holding the spicy treat with the other.

‘She loved hot and spicy things and that’s probably why she fell in love with you too lol,’ a friend quipped in the comments section, referring to Carey.

An arrest affidavit unsealed earlier this month says Fieramusca abducted Broussard on December 12 and packed her into a black duffel.

Broussard’s body was found a week later in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car.

Fieramusca is being held in the Travis County Jail. She denied being in Austin at the time of Broussard´s disappearance, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, which was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, Fieramusca and Broussard were friends and met about a decade ago at church camp.

At one point, Fieramusca had a key to Broussard’s apartment and the women discussed being pregnant together, even considering that they might give birth on the same day, the court record states.

Carey, told police that both women were expecting in late 2019, according to the affidavit. Fieramusca was ‘visibly pregnant’ and would hold her hands under her belly to support the weight, he said.

Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Green, told police he believed she was carrying his child.

Carey said Broussard told him on December 8 or 9 that Fieramusca had given birth to a baby girl, but he never saw any photos of the child, the affidavit states.

The record does not make clear whether Fieramusca was ever pregnant, but investigators found discrepancies in her account of giving birth. In one conversation, she told a Texas Ranger that she went to the beach with a cousin on December 12.

But she later told the same officer that she gave birth on that day, although she was unable to provide specifics of her delivery, according to the affidavit.

Green and Fieramusca continued to share a home even after they broke up. On December 13, Fieramusca told Green that she had given birth without his knowledge and that the baby was in their home, the affidavit states.

An investigator later showed Green a missing persons flyer showing Broussard and her daughter. ‘That’s the baby at my house,’ he allegedly responded.

In his first interview with ABC earlier this month, Carey said he does not believe Fieramusca acted alone and speculated that someone possibly had talked her into carrying out the deadly baby-stealing plot.

‘Heidi loved Magen, they had a great relationship. She was a friend. You would not suspect this at all. Like, at all,’ he said.

Fieramusca is being held on a $600,000 bond and is set to appear in court on February 3.