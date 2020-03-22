FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Start Time, Predictions, player promo release date news

The FIFA 20 FUT Birthday promo event looks to start later today. Here’s a look at some predictions on who could be included in the squad, along with everything you need to know.

FUT BIRTHDAY UPDATE – Well, this is unprecedented. This weekend is normally when EA Sports celebrate their FUT Birthday and yet it’s gone 6pm GMT and they’ve not announced a thing.

And we’re not the only one puzzled by this, a large portion of the FIFA community is equally perplexed.

Here’s just a small sample of the reaction to EA Sports lack of an announcment:

“wait wtf why isn’t fut birthday out”

“Where the **** is FUT Birthday?”

“Yo @EASPORTSFIFA it’s your FUT birthday. The quarantine can’t stop the fact. Happy birthday”

“So there’s no #FUTBirthday at least let @Kurt0411Fifa return @EASPORTSFIFA”

It doesn’t seem as though there will be a new promo for the game this week then. Stay tuned, we’ll update should anything change.

Maybe someone just forgot to push the button to set it live. Otherwise, it’s back to playing DOOM Eternal for this weekend.

Original Story – The FIFA 20 Shapeshifters promo ended on March 5, and though you might think that has nothing to do with the new event coming today, you would be very much mistaken.

Later today it’s expected that FIFA 20 will introduce the games yearly FUT Birthday event.

Last year, the FUT birthday squad included players with positional changes. But that’s far too similar to the ‘shapeshifters’ promo we’ve had recently.

So they’ll likely change it up with some new fancy mechanic. Quite what that will be, is anyone’s guess.

Either way, it should be interesting, and given the fact most weekly Team of the week squads are done until the season returns, it should also add some welcome content for players to focus on.

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at what the promo entails, what time it starts and a prediction for which players could be in line to feature in the latest FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promotion.

Like any good FIFA 20 event, it’s likely that the event will kick off at the exact same time we see all in-game events begin.

So you can bet your house on the fact that the FUT Birthday event will begin at 6pm GMT later today.

For those of you reading this elsewhere in the world, that’s 1pm EST/10am PT/5am AEDT on March 7.

It’s possible we’ll also get some sort of tease at 3pm GMT, but that’s not a given.

Stay tuned at 6pm, we’ll bring you all the details and confirmed squad as soon as it’s announced.

This is the tricky part. There’s not exactly any pattern to the players EA Sports pick for their FUT Birthday squad.

Some sites have had a go, but to be honest, you may as well wait for the full reveal for confirmation rather than pinning any hopes on specific players at this stage. Not even FUTBIN or FUTHEAD have had a go at guessing.

That being said, Dextero predicts we’ll see numerous players with incredible speed and gave a FUT Birthday prediction for the squad below. But even then, it’s hard to say for certain how many of these players will actually get picked.

For a bit more insight, albeit speculative, take a look at the video below from YouTuber Nick – RunTheFUTMarket

Now, the FIFA 20 FUT Birthday event isn’t going to play out exactly like the past year, but it won’t be far off.

So if you want an idea of what this new event could entail, take a look at the below FAQ from EA Sports last year. We imagine that the new FIFA 20 Birthday promo will be similar roughly similar.

So you can expect there will be a squad, some SBC’s and player objectives too. Quite whether they including Twitch Drops or another engagement reward is uncertain, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

FUT Birthday Squad

The squad that answers that “what if” question when it comes to positions! Thirty FUT Birthday players will have their position changed, whether they played the position in the past, for their national team or maybe their FUT stats would be better suited to another position. Position is not the only change, they will also get significant ratings boosts that conforms to their new position. 21 FUT birthday players will be released in the pool of packs while the rest will be available through SBCs and Objectives.

FUT Anniversary Players

10 years of FUT has produced more than a few memorable players whose in-game performance earned them special status in the community. Eight of these “FUT Favourites” will be released throughout the event as both SBCs and Objectives, with a Flashback, Premium SBC or FUT Birthday item type.

SBCs & Objectives

A total of 21 players will be available through SBCs during FUT Birthday, including 10 Prime ICON Moments, 5 FUT Birthday players and 6 Anniversary players. Themed Objectives will award a further 6 players,including 4 Birthday and 2 Anniversary players. You will also get daily Puzzle SBCs plus a selection of Upgrade SBCs throughout the event.

Twitch Drops

Celebrate FUT Birthday with some of the top FIFA Twitch streams to get rewards! On Friday March 22 watch Castro_1021, Bateson87, AA9Skillz, ProownezHD or Bruce Grannec on Twitch between 6 pm GMT and 10 pm GMT and make sure you link your Twitch account with your EA account to be eligible ( instructions ). Rewards will include FUT Birthday players, Prime ICON Moments and packs.

Engagement Reward

As a thank you to the community a set of rewards will be distributed based on how many days you have played FUT 19 this year.