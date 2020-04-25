FIFA 20 TOTS EFL Reveal: Team of the Season So Far Prediction for Ultimate Team fans

24 SHARES Share Tweet

FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) begins today, but the game could have not one squad, but two to reveal. Here’s what you need to know about the EFL

Later today EA Sports will release the game’s first FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo.

To kick things off we’ll start with the FIFA 20 TOTS Community Team, a squad voted for by fans of the game.

But after today’s update, EA Sports will slowly start releasing TOTS squads for each respective league across Europe, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

It’s possible there could be a few more on top, such as the Chinese league, WFL and who knows what else.

But one league we’re expecting to see, is the English Football League (EFL) with TOTS selections for the best performing players from the EFL Championship, League One and League Two divisions.

Assuming EA Sports stick to how they’ve previously released the EFL squad, we should see the promo released today, alongside the community promo.

EA Sports has promised to announce the Community squad, Friday, April 24th. Based on when EA has chosen to announce these squads previously, it’s likely all will be revealed by 6pm BST.

Obviously with 3x as many leagues to choose from, predicting who could be included is no easy task.

And given that this writer only has eyes for Arsenal (and Leyton Orient) he won’t pretend to know which players have been setting the lower leagues alight.

That said, the team at Gfinity has done a fairly solid job of predicting the potential squad we could see.

You’ll see their chosen starting eleven below, but if you click that link above you can see more details on how they chose the squad.

There’s plenty more details, including how many goals, assists and clean sheets the players managed to rack up. Plus, you can see who else Gfinity have pegged for the substitutes bench.

FIFA 20 TOTSSF EFL PREDICTION

Want a second opinion? Why not have a watch of the below predictions video from FIFA YouTuber TVM.