FIFA 20 TOTS SF – EFL Team of the Season Ultimate Team Cards Confirmed

FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far EFL Squad is now live and features the best and brightest to this juncture in the English Championship, League 1, and League 2.

EA Sports has tonight confirmed the FIFA 20 Community Team of The Season so Far. But that’s not all they had in store.

As suspected, EA Sports also announced the English Football League (EFL) Team of the Season So Far.

This second promo squad features “the best and brightest to this juncture in the English Championship, League 1, and League 2”.

For those who don’t know how this promo works, it’s a way for EA Sports to celebrate the top performer’s players across the globe.

It’s slightly different this year, given the leagues have been suspended. But it’s still a good way to name those players who have been red hot all year.

In addition to the two promo squads released today, EA will release new teams each Friday, with a unique squad showcasing some of the best performers from the season so far in various leagues.

Additional players from those sides will also be available during the corresponding weeks as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

For those who haven’t seen the FIFA 20 TOTSSF community squad yet, it includes the likes of Sergio Busquets, Felipe Anderson and Wilfred Zaha. Click the link to learn more.

But read on and you can see the full EFL squad available in promo packs now.

More to follow, including EFL player stats and positions.

