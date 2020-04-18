FIFA 20 TOTS Vote: How to vote for Team of the Season so far?

FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far has been announced by EA Sports. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to vote on FUTWiz and FUTHead.

EA Sports has this evening announced FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far, replacing the normal Team of the Season squads we normally see each year.

The annual event is one of the best in the Ultimate Team calendar, with some of the best cards from the games numerous promo events.

We’ll update this with more info shortly, but for the time being, here’s the full low down on how this works, courtesy of EA Sports.

Team of the Season (TOTS) is one of the most anticipated events of the FUT calendar. While both football and the world at large find themselves in unprecedented times, Team of the Season So Far is the chance to celebrate the best players in each league so far this season. The same special high-rated TOTS items players look forward to at this time each year, while we wait eagerly until football returns.

When the suspended domestic leagues return, top performances and achievements in the remaining matches will be captured by Team of the Week, Man of The Match and more. There will not be another Team of the Season.

We’ll share more in the coming weeks, kicking off today with the launch of the voting for the Community Team of the Season So Far!

This year’s Community Team of the Season So Far will be decided by you, the fans, on FIFA community sites FUTWIZ and FUTHEAD. You’ll be able to vote from a shortlist featuring the top performances around the world of football that have received a maximum of one performance-based special item in FUT 20.

From that shortlist, you’ll be able to select 23 players with a maximum of 5 players from the same league and with at least 2 Goalkeepers, at least 6 Defenders, at least 6 Midfielders, and at least 3 Forwards in your side (the balloting criteria). The 23 highest-vote recipients adhering to these balloting criteria will be released during the course of Community Team of the Season So Far*.

The Community TOTSSF will be made available throughout the week starting April 24 at 6 p.m. UK.

More news to follow soon.